EPL 2017/18: Manchester United 4-0 West Ham United, 5 Talking Points

The Red Devils stormed their way to a win thanks to a brace from Romelu Lukaku.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 13 Aug 2017, 23:50 IST

Manchester United started their Premier League season with a bang

A statement win for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United got them underway against West Ham United. The Red Devils 'hammered' the Hammers 4-0 at Old Trafford with the season opener proving to be a walk in the park for the hosts. Romelu Lukaku had a debut to remember for United as the towering Belgian scored a brace, a goal on either side of the half, to take the match away from the visitors.

Second half substitute, Anthony Martial scored one and created another as he staked his claim in the United started eleven. Paul Pogba scored the fourth and put the cherry on top in what was a dominating performance from start to end. West Ham never really looked threatening with all the new signings failing to create the right impact. On that note, here are the talking points from United's cruising victory over West Ham United:

#1 A debut to remember for Red Rom

The former Everton man had his doubters when he signed for Manchester United for £75 million but going by tonight's performances, he looked to be the real deal. Lukaku was unstoppable against the Hammers with the new signing leading the line perfectly and combining well with the other attackers.

He looked threatening when combining with Marcus Rashford who cut inside on his right foot at will tonight. Lukaku loves scoring against West Ham and continued his red hot streak against them - 9 goals in the last 10 appearances. The 24-year-old is already looking like an inspired buy for the Manchester side and a signing which can take them closer to the holy grail that is the Premier League trophy.