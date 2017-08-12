EPL 2017/18: Watford 3-3 Liverpool, 5 Talking Points

Watford snatched a point in injury time as Liverpool were held to a draw at Vicarage Road.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 21:15 IST

Firmino (left) and Salah (right) both scored for Liverpool

Liverpool began their latest Premier League campaign with an away tie against Watford at Vicarage Road. Stefano Okaka opened the scoring for the Hornets before Sadio Mane equalized for the Reds.

Abdoulaye Doucore brought Watford back into the lead in the first-half. However, goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah looked to have won the game for Liverpool before Miguel Britos scored at the death to earn Watford a point.

Here are five talking points from the match.

#1 Watford punish Liverpool's defensive frailties

Okaka (centre) opened the scoring for Watford

Liverpool's defensive weaknesses are well-documented and their dreadful backline was once again exposed today. Watford started the game stronger and played better football than Liverpool in the early stages.

The Hornets' new manager, Marco Silva is known for building robust teams and his new side played the quick, silky play expected of Liverpool. This, combined with the Reds' sloppy start, allowed Watford to score the first goal of the game. Liverpool switched off during the first corner of the match and Okaka duly punished them with a bullet header.

The second goal Liverpool conceded was another defensive mishap as the Reds defence failed to clear their lines and Doucore tucked home. The defensive frailties returned at the very end as the Reds once again conceded from a set-piece to drop two points.