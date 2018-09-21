EPL 2018/19-Arsenal v Everton-Match Preview

James Alonge FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 520 // 21 Sep 2018, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal will be looking to continue their resurgence when they take on Everton at the Emirates. They have won the last three games in the Premier League against West Ham, Cardiff City and Newcastle and they look like a team who seem to be on the rise under their new manager, Unai Emery.

From the latest team news released on arsenal.com some few hours ago, it is doubtful that Henrikh Mkhitaryan makest the Everton clash.

Another injury scare was Lucas Torreira, who hobbled off on Thursday in the Europa League. However, the fact that he was not listed on the injury list via Arsenal official website - arsenal.com - could be an indication that he was withdrawn form that game for precautionary reasons. Let us keep our finger crossed on that one.

Mhkitaryan remains a doubt for Everton game

Arsenal Team News

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Right ankle from Vorskla match on Thursday. Currently being assessed ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton.

Sead Kolasinac

Left knee injury. Progressing well and now expected to return to full training in early October. (Initially aiming to return during the month of October).

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Small fracture to left fibula. Progressing well and now expected to return to full training in early October. (Initially aiming to return to training in November).

Carl Jenkinson

Significant sprain to right ankle. Progressing well and now expected to return to full training in early October. (Initially aiming to return during the month of October)

Laurent Koscielny

Right Achilles tendon repair. Started working outside. Aiming to return to full training in November.

On the other hand,the Toffees are winless in 12 games at the Emirates, drawing four and losing 8, a run they will hope to end when they come visiting on Sunday. Everton lost to West Ham at Goodison Park and are potentially facing their second loss of the season when they travel to the Emirates Stadium.

However,in a boost to achieve this, they welcome back top-scorer Richarlison from suspension after completing a three-game suspension following his sending-off against Bournemouth. Long-term absentees Michael Keane and James McCarthy have both stepped up their training but won't be involved in Sunday's game.

Summer signing Mina is yet to make an appearance for his new club following his £28.5 million move from Barcelona, but has stepped up his return from a foot injury suffered on Colombia duty over the past week and could be in line for his debut at the Emirates.

Everton FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Arsenal, however, will have to be wary of the threat of Richarlison, as he could decide the game in favour of Everton. The Brazillian has been in fine form, scoring 3 goals from 3 appearances for the Merseysiders. Everton also boast of former Arsenal winger, Theo Walcott, who will be looking to prove a point against his former employers.

Everyone fancies Arsenal to win this, owing to their rich vein of form recently and their impeccable record against Everton.

All the goals the gunners have scored this season have come from different players, meaning they do not have to rely on a particular player for the goals which will make it very difficult for Everton to stop them.

Keeping Richarlison quiet and taking their chances could prove to be the key for the Gunners to get their fourth win of the season. Hopefully they can do it. COYG