EPL 2018/19 -Arsenal v Leicester City - Three things the Gunners must do right

James Alonge
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
457   //    22 Oct 2018, 16:00 IST

Arsenal v Leicester City
Arsenal v Leicester City

Arsenal will host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in a Monday Night football clash at the Emirates. Unai Emery has definitely added new life to the Gunners, and the results are beginning to show.

The Gunners have won all their Premier League games since their defeat to Manchester City and Chelsea in the opening two games of the season, occupying the 5th position behind their North London rivals Tottenham and trailing by 3 points, although Spurs have played a game more. The Gunners will leapfrog them and be back in fourth if they defeat Leicester and will have a better goal difference by scoring at least 2 goals tonight.

On the other hand, the Foxes are currently lying 11th on the table and they have endured a topsy turvy start to the season, with the latest setback,being their 2-1 loss to Everton at home before the international break. So they will be desperate to get something out of the game.

Arsenal will need to be wary of the threat they pose. Let's take a look at three things the gunners must do to see off Leicester.


Jamie Vardy (r) ,James Maddison (centre) is joined by Mendy to celebrate their victory at Newcastle earlier this season
Jamie Vardy (r) ,James Maddison (centre) is joined by Mendy to celebrate their victory at Newcastle earlier this season

#1 The threat of James Maddison and Jamie Vardy

James Maddison was signed from Norwich City as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who departed for Manchester City. The attacking midfielder is definitely one of Leicester's potent weapons.

He has been one of the Premier League's shinning stars this season and must be watched closely and marked because of his ability to shoot from long-range. He is also a threat from set-pieces, too, scoring a sublime free-kick against Huddersfield, and assisting Harry Maguire’s headed goal against Newcastle via a corner-kick. Arsenal must be disciplined to avoid giving needless freekicks and corner kicks in the final third.

Jamie Vardy is not a stranger to the Premier League and most importantly, to the Gunners. Vardy has scored 6 goals in six starts against the Gunners, including scoring twice in last season's opening match.


James Alonge
ANALYST
I am an unbiased and objective sports writer who looks at the drama, the intrigues and probables in the sporting world
