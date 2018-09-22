EPL 2018/19, Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 5 Talking Points

Sankalp Srivastava FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.97K // 22 Sep 2018, 21:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United, after winning three away matches on trot, failed to get past an exciting Wolverhampton Wanderers side at Old Trafford and lost two points, drawing 1-1 with the visitors. Fred opened the scoring for the hosts in the 18th minute and Joao Moutinho equalized for Wolves in the 53rd minute.

United were the better team overall and threatened the Wolves goal on several occasions, however, couldn't add up to their goal tally. Wolves, on the other hand, remained positive and earned a deserved point.

Here are the five talking points from the 1-1 draw.

Fred the Red arrives

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined Manchester United in the summer transfer window, scored his first goal for his new club and came close to scoring a second. Alongside Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini, Fred dominated the midfield against Wolves in the first half and deservedly got his name on the scoresheet.

In the 18th minute, Pogba rolled the ball delightfully in Fred's direction on the edge of the box and the Brazilian drilled it in the bottom right corner of Rui Patricio. Subsequently, in the dying embers of the first half, the Brazilian's free-kick was tipped onto the bar and over it by the Portuguese goalkeeper.

Fred was actively involved in United's attacks as well. With Fellaini dropping in deep to shield the defence, the duo of Fred and Pogba were allowed to drive forward and assist their attackers. He was taken off in the 62nd minute for Juan Mata.

Fred’s game by numbers vs. Wolves:



94.1% passing accuracy

87 touches

68 passes

3 crosses

3 tackles

3 shots

2 shots on target

2 interceptions

1 goal



Off the mark for Man Utd. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/NwKmCfpFOY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 22, 2018

1 / 5 NEXT