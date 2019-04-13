EPL 2018-19: Watford vs Arsenal - Match Preview

Yet again, Arsenal has to prepare for an away game against Watford at Vicarage Road. With six Premier League games left, every fixture is a must-win. They will have to win at least five out of the six games to lay their hands on a third-place finish. However, if they lose at Watford, the pressure on the players will be immense, and with three away games left, Arsenal might lose out completely on Champions League football next season.

The Gunners come into this game after a convincing 2-0 win against Napoli in the Europa League. But, no matter how good Arsenal are at home, in most away games they have played this season, they have been lacklustre.

They now have to play against one of the most in-form sides in English football. Watford had an incredible comeback against Wolves in the FA Cup, coming from being 2-0 down late in the game, to win 3-2 in extra time. It was one of their best performances in recent weeks, and that win will certainly boost their confidence as they take on Arsenal, especially with the home support behind their backs.

Will Unai Emery consider Ozil as an option for an away game, considering his below average performance against Everton?

Unsurprisingly, it is Watford who has the better record in this fixture. Arsenal's terrible away form has cost them vital points this season, and Watford clearly won't be a stroll in the park. Unai Emery will have to set his side to attack till the last minute, to keep the pressure on Watford's defence line, forcing them to stay on the back foot.

A win for Arsenal would take them up to fourth, only a point behind Tottenham Hotspur, but a defeat will pull the Gunners down to sixth, if Man United win their fixture against West Ham.

Unai Emery has been a bit conservative when it comes to selecting his formation and line ups away from home. On the other hand, Emery at home is one of the most ruthless managers in England, often going ultra attacking against his opponents. The line up he selects would play a key role in deciding the game, and with a huge away game against Napoli coming up next week, it would be interesting to see how he selects his players.

Arsenal Predicted XI: Leno, Sokratis, Koscienly, Mustafi, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Niles, Iwobi, Lacazette, Ozil.

Predicted scoreline: Watford 1-3 Arsenal

