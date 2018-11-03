EPL 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will defeat Arsenal at the Emirates

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The marquee clash in Europe this weekend takes place in London, as Arsenal hosts Liverpool at the Emirates in the Premier League.

Both clubs are among the biggest in England, and would have lofty ambitions of hoisting aloft the Premier League title come May next year.

Arsenal and Liverpool are each in impressive form, and head into the match as two of the form teams at the moment in the EPL, sitting fourth and second respectively and separated by just four points.

The Gunners began a new era this season following the departure of long-term manager Arsene Wenger, and after an indifferent start, seem to have gotten to have gotten the hang of Emery’s methods, as they embarked on a ten-match winning streak across all competitions until the run was halted as Crystal Palace snatched a last-gasp equalizer in their 2-2 draw in the PL last weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been making steady progress under Klopp, and would genuinely believe that this is their season to finally end their long wait for league glory, as they have been emphatic this season, and are one of three unbeaten teams in the league alongside Chelsea and Man City after ten matches.

Both clubs have the quality to win the tie and would seek to consolidate their position on the table with victory here, and as such fireworks can be expected in the clash. However, The Reds have some advantages which could see them nick the tie. We present three factors which could see Liverpool defeat Arsenal at the Emirates.

#3 Jurgen Klopp’s impressive record against Arsenal

Klopp is yet to lose to Arsenal in five matches

The 51-year-old German tactician made a name for himself in the Bundesliga with Mainz and then Borussia Dortmund, so it came as not much of a surprise when Liverpool unveiled him as their new manager in October 2015.

Klopp inherited a squad that was short on confidence and lacking quality players befitting a club the stature of Liverpool, and after three seasons of careful fine-tuning; he has moulded the team into his ideal squad.

Steady progress has been made at the club, and under Klopp, Liverpool have been transformed from rank outsiders into genuine contenders for the Premier League title.

A major reason for this has been Klopp’s rather impressive record against the big teams in the league, and in this regard, Klopp is particularly great, especially when it comes to Arsenal.

In five fixtures against The Gunners, the German is yet to lose any, pulling three wins and two draws. All matches between both sides have been high scoring since Klopp took the reins, and there have been at least four goals scored in each of the five matches, with both stalemates ending 3-3, while Liverpool have recorded 4-0, 3-4 and 3-1 victories.

Klopp’s record against Arsenal since arriving at Anfield is especially strong, and this could come to the fore once more and see Arsenal defeated on their home turf.

