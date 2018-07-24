EPL 2018-2019: Goal scorers to watch this season

Carl Miller FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.42K // 24 Jul 2018, 22:21 IST

With the 2018-2019 Premier League season starting in just 17 days, many players are gearing up to make a run at the Golden Boot. Several players around the league have won top scoring honors around the world, and the Premier League will now host some of the greatest scoring threats of our time.

In both the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons, the league witnessed the likes of Harry Kane dominate the goal scoring stats. Last season, Harry Kane posted a single-season career high with 30 goals only to be ousted by Mo Salah's 32.

Will we see Mo Salah win the Golden Boot back to back? Does Harry Kane have the grit to bounce back and win it for the third time? Or will we see a new star emerge?

