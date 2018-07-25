EPL 2018: 5 Players whom Manchester United should buy to win the League this year

Varun Devanathan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.06K // 25 Jul 2018, 12:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United is arguably the most popular football club in the world and has fans across the globe. United's performance though has been below-par ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

United has changed a number of managers in the last 5 years with little success. These managers have tried to alter the team according to their style and have failed to transform the team into a League winning side.

This year promises to be a good one for United. It has a settled manager and a settled core team which would be aiming to go from strength to strength. Though the team looks decent on paper, it still needs a few players to challenge Manchester City for the title and put up a good show in the Champions League.

The major difference between Sir Alex's team and the teams of the last 5 years is that these teams lack a quality center-back, a playmaker and a world-class striker which was characteristic of any Manchester United team in Sir Alex's era.

While Mourinho can target quality midfielders and defenders, United have to target wingers who are good goal scorers, as there aren't enough quality strikers that are available for sale in the transfer market this year

5 - Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is one of the best playmakers in the game at present. He has the experience of playing for the best clubs as he has been a part of Bayern Munich side and is a part of the Champions League winning Real Madrid team now.

He was probably the only player in the German team who performed to his potential at the World Cup. He has the ability to create chances out of nowhere and is a brilliant free-kick taker.

Kroos will prove to be the ideal addition to the midfield which has some solid players who are not creative. He will be the ideal foil to the likes of Pogba, Sanchez, and Martial.

Lukaku throughout the last season struggled to get enough passes in right areas and Kroos would do just that. Lukaku and Kroos will be a dangerous combination for any Premier League team's defense.

1 / 5 NEXT