EPL 2019-20: 6 flop signings of the season

As another roller-coaster season in the EPL came to a close, it's time we look upon some key moments such as player transfers.

Almost all the clubs did their piece of business in the market, but not everyone got valuable returns on their investments. Whether it was a case of failing to acclimatise to new surroundings or mere loss of form, there were some players who failed to live up to their hype.

Here are the top six such names in that regard.

Six flops of the 2019-20 EPL season:

For £55 million, Tanguy Ndombele's tally of 12 starts and four goals/assists left a lot to be desired.

Tottenham Hotspur, who've recently developed a reputation for not spending big, paid through the nose to capture Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, beating interests from mightier teams like PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However, it didn't take long for all the frenzy to water down as the midfielder struggled big time. Except for a few fleeting moments of quality, the French star couldn't impose himself and also had an infamous fallout with Jose Mourinho who questioned the player's perceived unprofessionalism.

Starting in only 12 out of 21 EPL games, including just two after the restart, Tottenham fans were certainly expecting to see more from Ndombele.

David Luiz was very unreliable at the back for Arsenal

This transfer had disaster written all over it. Even though he's an experienced player and came at a relatively cheap price of £8 million, David Luiz was no longer an elite-level defender, and now, Arsenal have learnt it the hard way.

David Luiz has set a record for most penalties conceded by a player in a single Premier League season - 5 — Orbinho (@Orbinho) July 26, 2020

He conceded as many as five penalties in the 2019-20 EPL coupled with two more horrendous mistakes that directly led to goals.

Every game the Brazilian featured in, it was almost like a catastrophe waiting to happen as he simply wasn't worth the gamble for Arsenal.

Danny Drinkwater might need another change of place.

Danny Drinkwater's career has gone completely off the rails since leaving Leicester City in 2017.

His £35 million move to Chelsea proved to be a shambolic waste of money as he struggled with injuries and loss of form. A move to Burnley last season couldn't help spark a revival, and now at Aston Villa, he has continued to be dreadful.

With only five EPL appearances under his belt this season, the midfielder compounded his misery by headbutting teammate Jota during training back in March. The Clarets then banished him to the cornfield, and he was never to be seen in the Villa colours again as the club survived EPL relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Drinkwater is once more at the crossroads as another potential loan spell beckons for the 2015-16 EPL winner.