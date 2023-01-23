EPL: 3 Fulham players who could upset Tottenham Hotspur today

Fulham will take on Tottenham Hotspur in this week's Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage Stadium on Monday (January 23)

The Cottagers have been decent in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and have registered 31 points from 20 league games. Furthermore, they currently occupy the seventh spot in the league standings.

Antonio Conte's men have been inconsistent in the league this season and have registered 33 points from 20 games. Furthermore, they currently occupy the fifth position in the standings.

While there is much more on Tottenham Hotspur to register a win in this encounter having lost their last two Premier League games, this article will look at three players who could upset Conte's team in this encounter.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 João Palhinha

Fulham FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The Portuguese is arguably one of the most technical midfielders in the Premier League and his presence in midfield has been significant for Marco Silva.

Palhinha has netted three goals in 19 league appearances so far. Similarly, he has registered the most tackles in the league this season (89)

89 - João Palhinha

67 - Tyler Adams



Most tackles made in the Premier League this season: 89 - João Palhinha, 67 - Tyler Adams

His presence in midfield remains crucial for Fulham in this encounter as he could use his outstanding defensive intuition to block the passage of the ball to Harry Kane and Co in attack.

If Paulhinha can successfully stop the ball from getting to Tottenham Hotspur's attack, it could be difficult for them to find the back of the net as Conte's men have not been completely clinical in attack as well.

#2 Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira

One player who could trouble Spurs' defense in this encounter is Andreas Pereira, as he has been decent in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Pereira has netted two goals and has registered five assists in 20 league appearances for Fulham. Similarly, he's the joint fifth player with the highest number of assists registered in the league so far.

One unique thing about him is his versatility and creativity in the final third of the pitch. The 27-year-old could use his pace and decent dribbling skills to great effect in this encounter and he could further tee up with Mitrovic to cause havoc for an already shaky Tottenham Hotspur defense.

#1 Aleksandar Mitrović

Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Serbian international is Fulham's primary target in attack and his attacking intuition has been outstanding so far this season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (4.5)

Darwin Nunez (4.2)

Erling Haaland (3.9)

Premier League players with most shots per game: Aleksandar Mitrovic (4.5), Darwin Nunez (4.2), Erling Haaland (3.9), Harry Kane (3.6)

Mitrovic has netted 11 goals and has registered one assist in 16 league appearances. Similarly, he's the fourth top-scorer in the league this season.

His ability to place the ball in the back of the net and position himself properly in the opposition's defense is remarkable. Mitrovic's scoring form and attacking presence could be a problem for Tottenham Hotspur's struggling defense as the defense has conceded 31 league goals this season.

Eric Dier and Co will have to keep him under close watch if they intend to register a victory in this London Derby.

