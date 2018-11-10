×
3 Reasons behind Arsenal's improvement this season

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
897   //    10 Nov 2018, 16:08 IST

Arsenal are slowly rising from the shadows
Arsenal are slowly rising from the shadows

The football world has witnessed how dramatic major managerial changes can be over the years. In recent years, Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement and the significant downfall of Manchester United since then is a prime example. Arsenal is going through something similar this season since they decided to replace Arsene Wenger after 22 years.

After all the drama, the negativity and the debates, they finally decided to replace their legendary manager with Unai Emery. Fans and critics were sceptical of this move since Unai Emery was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain last season. But it would be fair to say that Arsenal has slowly turned things around after their initial hiccups.

Arsenal now stand 5th in the English Premier League while managing a decent run of form in Europa League. Their last game against Liverpool in the league turned out a 1-1 draw but their performance garnered huge praise from viewers.

It was Arsenal taking the fight to Liverpool's doorstep and their positive outflow reminded why it still is one of the best games in the English Premier League. It is clear that the process and the journey matter more than immediate results for Arsenal. Let us quickly evaluate three reasons for Arsenal's significant improvement this season.

#1 'Emery-ball'

Unai Emery has certainly had a huge impact on the temperament of the club
Unai Emery has certainly had a huge impact on the temperament of the club

Not as popular as Sarriball, Unai Emery brings his own set of advantages at the table to any new club. His work with Sevilla was noticed and surprised the football world although his days in Paris were filled with controversies and high expectations.

When he took over from Arsene Wenger, few people expected that he would propel Arsenal towards a Champions League spot. But Unai Emery is slowly and silently doing his work with his new club.

The last few seasons of Arsene Wenger were more bitter than sweet for Arsenal and they badly needed a breath of fresh air. And Unai Emery managed to do just that and raised the spirits in the dressing room.

"For me personally, the biggest thing was that he’s someone who really knows what he wants from each player," the Germany international, Shkodran Mustafi said when asked what Emery has added since replacing Arsene Wenger.

A positive, fresh and resilient Arsenal were evident when they took on Liverpool. There is no doubt that Unai Emery deserves credit, not just for his man management or mentality but also for the tactical changes and substitutions. Thanks to their new manager, Arsenal looks to have overcome the successive hiccups and obstacles.

