Tyrone Mings could be one of the players on the move if his clubs gets relegated.

The relegation dogfight will resume with full ferocity once the English Premier League (EPL) season restarts following the COVID-19 enforced suspension.

Norwich City at the bottom, Aston Villa in 19th and Bournemouth in 18th make up the relegation zone in this season's EPL.

Survival looks difficult for Norwich, especially, as they are six points from safety. Villa are slightly better off, four points ahead of Norwich and with a game in hand. Bournemouth are level on points with 16th placed West Ham and 17th placed Watford. Brighton are in the mix too as they are only two points in front of Bournemouth.

However, being in the relegation battle doesn't mean that these clubs do not have some quality players. These clubs do possess players the bigger clubs will be wanting to get their hands on once the transfer window opens.

On that note, here's a look at five players from relegation-threatened clubs who seem likely to move on if their club goes down.

#5 Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell has some big clubs looking for his signature.

If Norwich's season so far has been a dark cloud, Todd Cantwell has been their silver lining. The youngster has continued his excellent Championship form in the Premier League.

Cantwell is versatile and can play both on the leftwing as well as a central attacking midfielder with aplomb. The 22-year-old who joins a long line of English talents like James Maddison, Mason Mount and Phil Foden, would look to move on if a big club seeks his signature.

Cantwell's creativity and youthful confidence will enrich any side he plays for.

Interested clubs: Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

#4 Tyrone Mings

Tyrone Mings has reinvented himself.

Before coming to Aston Villa, Tyrone Mings' violent reputation preceded him. His scrap with Zlatan Ibrahimovic while at Bournemouth is fresh in everyone's minds.

On his Villa debut, Mings' brutal stamp on Reading's Nelson Oliviera 's face made the headlines. But manager Dean Smith continued to trust in Mings' abilities, and has now reaped the rewards.

Mings has been impressive in the shambolic Villa backline. His performances even earned him an England callup.

Interested clubs: Any midtable club that needs a defender should be interested. Example: Southampton.

#3 Max Aarons

Max Aarons is one of England's many quality right-backs.

Another young Norwich player on this list is Max Aarons. Aarons is one of a plethora of quality English right-backs that includes the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kieran Trippier, Reece James and Kyle Walker.

Although just 20, Aarons has been an ever-present for Norwich and is probably the best among several talented youngsters at the club. While the chances of a senior England cap remain bleak, we can easily fathom that Aarons would soon be plying his trade for a club further up in the table.

Interested clubs: Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal.

#2 Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake has been linked with a host of big clubs.

Mid-table centre-backs going on to transform the defence of top 6 clubs has been a common theme in the Premier League recently.

It is widely believed that Bournemouth's Nathan Ake would be the next to make the switch. A Chelsea academy graduate, he was repeatedly loaned out, and like most of the Blues' youngsters, was not given a chance to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

But despite taking the much-travelled route, the Dutchman has consolidated his position as one of the best centre-backs in the English top flight.

Interested clubs: Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

#1 Jack Grealish

Manchester United are hotly tipped to sign Jack Grealish.

The Premier League knew that Jack Grealish was going to be class even before he brought Aston Villa back up. And boy has he been good!

Villa are 19th in the EPL table this season. Everything that has been even remotely good for the club has come through Grealish who has scored seven goals and provided six assists this season.

There have been widespread calls for his inclusion in England's Euro 2020 squad. Not only is Grealish an excellent player, but he is also a fabulous leader and Villa's talisman.

A testament to his character can be found in an incident that happened last season in the Championship. Villa were playing rivals Birmingham City. During the match, a Birmingham fan came on to the ground and punched Grealish from behind. Any other player might have been shaken and traumatised, but Grealish just coolly scored the winner.

Interested clubs: Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Honourable mentions

An honourable mention needs to be made about the following players who are also likely to move on if their clubs get relegated.

Callum Wilson failed to replicate his form of last season but is still Bournemouth's top scorer this season.

Bournemouth have a few of such players that include the likes of Callum Wilson, Harry Brooks and Aaron Ramsdale.

Wilson is the top scorer for the Cherries this season, having netted eight goals for them. His goal tally, though, is a drop off from his form last season when he scored 14 and assisted a further nine. Clubs needing a goalscoring forward like Crystal Palace and Newcastle United must be looking at Wilson.

Harry Brooks is an excellent young playmaker but has barely featured this season due to a long term injury. Ramsdale has had a breakthrough season. Being a young English goalkeeper, he is sure to have a lot of suitors.

Villa's John McGinn is also likely to find a new club thanks to his classy performances as a box to box midfielder. Someone like Everton must be on the lookout for him.

Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia has excellent all-round numbers this season.

Norwich have a bunch of exciting youngsters. One of them is 23-year-old right midfielder, Emiliano Buendia.

The Argentine has provided seven assists this season and possesses excellent creative numbers. Clubs like Burnley and Palace should be vying to sign Buendia.

Norwich also have a very talented young left-back in Jamal Lewis. The 22-year-old Northern Irishman has been impressive this season and will only get better with time and experience.