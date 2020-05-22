EPL giants Arsenal amongst well-wishers for Cyclone Amphan victims

EPL giants Arsenal took to Instagram to extend their support to cyclone Amphan victims

EPL side Arsenal have taken to social media to pledge their support to the Bengal and Odisha's cyclone victims. Cyclone Amphan has devastated Odisha and West Bengal in recent weeks and continues to wreak havoc in East India.

Several lives have been claimed, and people's misery has been compounded further due to the coronavirus crisis. EPL giants Arsenal boast an enormous fan base in India, and the club took to Instagram to wish them well in a heartfelt post.

With a multi-lingual message, Arsenal extended their support with the message "Our hearts go out to those affected by Cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha. We're praying for your safety.❤️"

Over the years, the EPL giants Arsenal have posted personalized messages several times to after to their Indian audience, as has been the case with other EPL clubs.

A timely message from a club of Arsenal stature is a touch of class from the EPL side. The message was well-received from the Indian Gunners, as thousands of them left their comments on the Instagram post.

EPL giants send heartfelt message

EPL side Arsenal have also returned to training in recent days after the Premier League granted permission for teams to train in groups of 10. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, football activity in England has been put on hold since mid-March, but things seem to be returning to normal.

Mikel Arteta contracting the coronavirus triggered the most shocking turn of events in the United Kingdom. The EPL manager being tested positive proved to be instrumental in suspending the EPL, as the governing body came to understand the seriousness of the situation.

However, in recent weeks, the EPL seems to be nearing its return. The Bundesliga's successful restart is an encouraging sign, as plans continue to be drafted for the safe return of the EPL next month.

In a damning assessment of the situation, Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert accused EPL clubs of hiding behind moral concerns to prevent the EPL from resuming.

"If you look at England or the German third division, you get the sense that clubs suddenly detect moral concerns [about continuing the season], depending on their position in the table."

Seifert's comments come in the light of teams and players opposing the potential return of the EPL. After the first phase of testing, 748 EPL staff and players were tested for COVID-19, six of which returned positive.

🦸 NHS staff? Key workers? Friends or family members?



We want to know...



Who has been your lockdown hero and why? Send us your photos or videos and a brief description using #ArsenalTogether 👇 pic.twitter.com/3LLvFC93k3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 21, 2020

EPL defender Adrian Mariappa was amongst those who tested positive. The Watford defender did not exhibit any symptoms and expressed his shock after contracting the virus.

"Ever since I got my positive result back on Tuesday, I've been scratching my head to try to work out how I might have got coronavirus."

"Maybe if I had been displaying any symptoms then it might have made sense. But in my head it wasn't adding up."

The coronavirus pandemic has shown no signs of fading away. However, EPL football looks set to resume next month, with June 20th being pencilled in as the much-awaited return date.