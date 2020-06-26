EPL giants Manchester United 'born to be at the top,' claims Bruno Fernandes

EPL's latest sensation Bruno Fernandes is adamant on wanting to win a league title with Manchester United.

The Portuguese playmaker went on to describe how United is his 'dream' club and that he expects to improve substantially over the course of his stay in Manchester.

EPL star Bruno Fernandes insists that he is focused on winning the Premier League with Manchester United in the near future. The Portuguese, who arrived in the EPL in the 2020 winter window, has hugely impressed at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have endured a few problematic EPL seasons dating back to Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. Their highest finish since 2013 was in the 2017/18 EPL campaign under Jose Mourinho. However, they still ended up 19 points behind record-breaking champions Manchester City.

'Titles are the most important thing,' insists EPL star Bruno

Bruno Fernandes scored the crucial penalty against Tottenham Hotspur

Despite recurring failures to even challenge for the EPL title let alone win it, United's new player Bruno is confident that they'll reclaim their crown. Speaking to The Dial Up by Soccer Bible, the 25-year-old began by talking about the importance of winning titles for the Red Devils. He expressed;

"You need to know that when you come and join a team like this, you have to focus on winning titles. Titles are the most important thing. It doesn’t matter how you play but you have to play to win."

Bruno went on to claim that United is his 'dream' club and only realised how massive the club is upon his arrival. Speaking on how he was in awe of the stature of the EPL giants, Bruno continued,

"This is the kind of team that is born to be at the top. The expectations I have for Manchester United are big. This is my dream club. But when I arrived I saw just how big it was. The fans, the quality of the club, the training ground. I thought I knew how big Manchester United are but I realised that I did not think big enough. It is an enormous club."

Bruno Fernandes: "When #mufc called me, I also cried [as well as when he speaks about Sporting], because it is my dream. I took my wife, I gave her a hug and said 'this is my dream, we will conquer my dreams'. My dreams are my family's dreams." #mulive [soccer bible] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 26, 2020

The Portuguese playmaker also firmly believes that it is this stature of the club that will bring out the best in him. Bruno is confident that the EPL faithful will see the best version of himself during his time at Manchester United.

"I’m now at the biggest clubs in the world and now is my opportunity to be the best player I can. The best player I will ever be, will be here. I’m playing in the best league in the world in the Premier League."

Be it in the EPL, UEFA Europa League or any competition he's played in so far, Bruno is yet to taste defeat in a Manchester United shirt. The midweek win against Sheffield United was his eleventh straight unbeaten game with the EPL club. His leadership has made a notable difference on the pitch, and he leads by example. Bruno averages the most number of tackles per game since he arrived.

Bruno and Pogba have sown great promise playing together

Bruno Fernandes: “Paul [Pogba] is the guy who came when I arrived with a big book and said 'Where do you want to live? What price you want to pay? House or apartment?' and flicked through the pages." #mulive [soccer bible] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 26, 2020

It was also the first EPL game which saw Bruno and his French teammate Paul Pogba start together in midfield. The former Sporting maestro has already talked up the prospect of playing alongside Pogba. He revealed how the Frenchman was one of the first players who came to him and offered to help him settle in.

Pogba and Bruno are unlikely to feature against Norwich City as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to rest his key men for the remaining EPL fixtures.