EPL icon Wayne Rooney says he once told a manager his training sessions were 's**t'

Former EPL striker Rooney reveals he was once asked to confront a manager on behalf of his team.

Rooney also opened up on the role of captains and some of the best leaders he's played under.

EPL and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney revealed that he once confronted a manager regarding his training sessions. Rooney said he told the manager on behalf of the entire squad that his training sessions and methods were 's**t'. The England legend revealed that he was once approached by his squad to convey the message to the manager at the time.

Rooney told The Times,

"When players aren’t happy, they often go to the captain and you end up being the one to present complaints. That can lead to difficult conversations."

Rooney is Manchester United's record scorer

The EPL legend continued,

"At one club I was asked to go and tell the manager his training sessions were not good enough. That’s not an easy one. “Excuse me, gaffer. The lads think your training’s s**t."

EPL icon Rooney on importance of captains

Manchester United's record goalscorer (both in the EPL and overall) also went on to talk about the importance of captains to their teams. He mentioned that they don't necessarily have to be the best player on the team but someone the players can look up to. Someone who is consistent. Particularly during the ongoing epidemic, he highlighted the role of a skipper and how they need to help their players.

Speaking on the same, the former EPL forward commented,

"You (the captain of a team) represent the players in meetings over the squad’s charity work and commercial activities. You talk to the PFA. During Covid, what captains have needed more than anything is to be there for their players."

5 - Wayne Rooney was one of four players to both score and assist 10+ goals in the 2013-14 Premier League; it was the fifth season that Rooney achieved this (also 06-07, 07-08, 10-11 and 12-13), more than any other player in the competition’s history. Star. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/bpiIFxTHw6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2020

He continued on the role of captains, saying,

"Captains set the example through performances. They don’t have to be the best player, but they have to be consistent. They can’t show weakness. They have to always show belief. If you go a goal down you have to keep encouraging, demonstrating your calmness to everyone."

Rooney also gave the football faithful an insight of what it is like to play under the leadership of EPL legends. The Englishman has had the privilege of playing under the likes of Steven Gerrard (on international duty), Roy Keane, David Beckham, and many more iconic former EPL names.

Rooney spoke highly of former England captain Steven Gerrard

Speaking on what it's like to play under the Liverpool's greatest EPL midfielder, Rooney said,

"Stevie Gerrard brought drive and determination. He wasn’t the most vocal, but you knew by one of his tackles what he was saying."

As for his former EPL colleagues Keane and Beckham, Rooney was full of praise of their leadership abilities much like Gerrard. He said,

"Now Roy Keane was vocal. He had an aura. I remember my first United training session thinking, 'I need to impress him.' Not the manager. Him."

1 - Wayne Rooney was the only player to record double figures for both goals (12) and assists (10) in the Premier League in 2007-08. Resourceful. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/l8ouwoH3b4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2020

"David Beckham was quiet, but it was an iconic time when he was captain of England because of his status in the game. He led through his attitude and work rate."

Rooney scored a whopping 253 goals in 559 appearances for EPL giants Manchester United. The Englishman also broke the record for the highest goalscorer for England with 53 goals in 120 games.