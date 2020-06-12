EPL legend Carragher admits he was wrong about England's young generation

Former EPL defender Carragher has admitted that he was wrong regarding England's young stars.

Jamie Carragher previously called the current generation 'pampered', after a shocking loss to Iceland.

EPL legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that he was wrong

EPL and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that he had been wrong to call young English players a part of the 'pampered generation' of football.

Carragher commented on the same initially after England were ousted by Iceland from Euros 2016 in a humiliating loss.

"I fell into the trap of many retired footballers" states former EPL defender Carragher

Carragher admitted that he was wrong regarding England's youth

Carragher, in an article in The Telegraph, admitted that he was wrong to perceive the young English generation as 'pampered'. He said;

"I have thought long and hard about those observations recently. Now I am not afraid to admit it: I was wrong. When I look back upon those words, I realise I fell into the trap of many retired footballers. Every generation believes those who follow have it easier."

Carragher then went on to highlight the various initiatives undertaken by young EPL stars Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, and others. He praised Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as well, and said the English players "enlightened, pioneering and more willing to take risks with their career than those before them."

Carragher said his initial doubts had emerged from the disconnect that seemed to be forming between the young players and the fans. However, he admitted that he was wrong to think so. He continued;

"My fear upon my retirement as a player - especially having spent so much time watching academy football - was there was a growing disconnection between youngsters, some who become multi-millionaires by their early 20s, and the fans they represent. I no longer believe that. England’s current group of elite players are stronger, more independent and willing to take greater risks with their career than those before. This generation is not pampered. It is enlightened and pioneering."

Advertisement

Carragher was effusive in his praise about how EPL and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has worked to tackle racism.

EPL star Raheem Sterling has often spoken against racism

"Raheem Sterling ensured more players feel comfortable being assertive on sensitive subjects such as race, so whenever an incendiary incident arises, more elite sportsmen and women want to be at the forefront of calls for reform."

Carragher also appreciated the efforts of EPL player Marcus Rashford's charity work.

"Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford’s charity work during the lockdown is extraordinary, raising £20 million in donations via his partnership with FareShare, set up to fight food poverty and waste."

Marcus Rashford in lockdown has:



✅ Started a charity that has raised £20m



✅Started a campaign to help feed the homeless in Manchester.



✅Learned sign language



✅ Provided meals to over 400k kids during this pandemic alone.



Brilliant @MarcusRashford 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fknOR6jaJN — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) June 6, 2020

And the former Liverpool defender, a one-club man, also pointed out the courage of Jadon Sancho, who left the EPL at the age of 17 to play for Borussia Dortmund.

"Observe the courage of youngsters such as Jadon Sancho, who at the age of 17 was confident enough to leave England and sign for Borussia Dortmund, backing his ability to make every top Premier League club want to sign him three years later."

Jadon Sancho's all time stats for BVB:



🏃66 Appearances:

⚽18 Goals

🅰30 Assists

✔(A goal/Assist in every 94 mins)



2019-20 stats:



🏃34 Appearances:

⚽17 Goals

🅰19 Assists

✔(A Goal/Assist every 77 minutes) pic.twitter.com/0D6qnCKrre — Buaksib (@buaksib) June 10, 2020

EPL midfielder and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was another player mentioned by Carragher.

"Closer to home, the unity of EPL captains brought together by Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson to set up a fund for NHS staff was an example of players intuitively recognising their community responsibility."

Finally, EPL legend Carragher said that it was USA's Megan Rapinoe who had set the example of being proactive and vocal regarding issues like civil rights and gender inequality. This spurred on her male counterparts to do the same and try to make a difference.