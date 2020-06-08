EPL legend confirms Manchester United and Real Madrid's interest in Van de Beek

EPL club Manchester United are reporetdly in the race to sign Van de Beek ahead of Real Madrid.

Former United goalkeeper and current Ajax CEO Van der Sar confirmed these reports while speaking to NOS.

Former EPL legend Edwin van der Sar has confirmed reports stating that Manchester United are interested in Donny van de Beek. Van der Sar, currently serving as the chief executive officer of AFC Ajax, commented on the midfielder's future on Sunday.

Reputed Dutch outlet De Telegraaf broke the news of Manchester United's interest in Van de Beek on Saturday night. The report stated that the EPL giants looked to overtake Real Madrid in the race for the Ajax midfielder. Less than 30 minutes after, The Times reported something on the similar lines and added that Van de Beek has been considered by some time by the EPL outfit.

Van de Beek won the league title with Ajax last year

Real Madrid were said to have had a gentleman's agreement over the transfer of Van de Beek for this summer for a reported fee of €55m. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Zinedine Zidane's men are reportedly reconsidering the move.

This has given their EPL counterparts an opportunity to strike a deal with Van de Beek. The Ajax midfielder has grown frustrated with the uncertainty with regard to his potential Real Madrid move, which could benefit the Red Devils.

Van de Beek could be set for EPL move

Van de Beek in action for Ajax

Ajax CEO Van der Sar spoke to NOS regarding the future of the 23-year-old. He backed up De Telegraaf's claims regarding Van de Beek, saying,

"It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid & Manchester United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek."

However, he also confirmed that the price tags of their players will not vary due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He reiterated the players will not leave the Johan Cruijff ArenA unless the conditions of the transfer are favorable for Ajax.

The former EPL goalkeeper continued,

“Changing the price-tag of our players? I don’t see this changing. It’s not like we are putting everyone up for sale now. We know that our players are ambitious and they want to take the next step to a greater league, but only to the conditions Ajax ask for."

Van der Sar also confirmed that Europe's elite have been circling Ajax for their star players including Van de Beek. When asked upon the reported deal in place for the 23-year-old to move to the Santiago Bernabéu, the Ajax CEO denied to respond. He remarked,

"I am not answering that (whether Van de Beek had a deal with Real Madrid). After last year’s special Champions League year, there was already interest for Hakim (Ziyech) and for Donny (van de Beek). Back then we told these players: this year, not yet, next year there will be a new chance."

Donny van de Beek has scored 30 goals across all competitions for Ajax.



Van de Beek is a well-rounded midfielder who is capable of playing all across the midfield. The Dutchman has notched up eight goals and five assists in 23 Eredivisie appearances in the 2019/20 campaign. He is being targetted by EPL club Man United as part of their new-look outfit under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund and EPL star Jack Grealish have been named as other priority targets for the Old Trafford giants.