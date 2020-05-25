Beckham while going for a walk

Former England captain, David Beckham, had a chat with Tottenham players while taking a tour around the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre. This tour encompassed a look at the inner workings of how EPL footballers work on their physical and mental health.

What does it take to be in the EPL?

"Every player has talent in the Premier League, the difference is how you behave."



The former Galactico engaged in an interesting chat with Spurs winger Son Heung-min about what it takes to be an EPL player. The South Korean superstar was very candid in how he wanted to be one of the best in the EPL by working on his technique.

“For me as a player, it’s important to come before training and do something for myself.”

Beckham asked Son how he remains motivated as an athlete. Son replied that if he doesn't work hard, he would find it very difficult in the Premier League.

“I came here to England to play Premier League so, this is my dream. So, I have to do good eat, good sleep. Every player got talent for EPL every single club, difference is how you behave off the pitch.”

Son on the receiving of a crunching tackle in a game against Aston Villa

The Spurs No.7 went on to say that players should give it their all, especially given how they're taken care of by the club behind the scenes. He added that if the player doesn't appear to be giving it their all, it's a pity for football fans everywhere.

“All up to us (player performance). Some player don’t arrive at top level because of mentality. For me as a football fan is what you pay for.”

Winks tells the ex-Manchester United winger that determination is one thing but, taking care of your health while playing in the EPL is also very important.

“The way the game’s evolving, its becoming so intense. It’s important you stay on top your health.”

Spurs youth prospect Japhet Tanganga goes on to add that to be in the first team of an EPL club, you need to be very dedicated and disciplined.

EPL: Back to training

EPL clubs will start their second week of training today. The EPL will be hoping that there are less positive Covid-19 cases after reports emerged of a Bournemouth player testing positive.

The Premier League will be especially tense as they would be looking to proceed to step two of Project Restart. The EPL is being careful to eliminate mishaps that could derail their plans to restart the season.

The EPL are hopeful in finishing this season based on sporting merit. This would eliminate the possibility of relegation-threatened EPL clubs filing lawsuits stating the unfairness of them being relegated without a fair chance.

One more factor which is looming over the restart is the possibility of EPL clubs having to return money to broadcasters regardless of whether the season starts or not. It's become a matter of how much EPL clubs will have to pay back, not whether they will pay back.

So, the EPL will be looking the weigh up the needs of the many against the few and come up with a suitable solution.