EPL legend Ryan Giggs reveals his toughest opponent and best teammate

EPL legend Ryan Giggs was asked who was the toughest opponent he had faced in the latest official Manchester United group chat. The EPL legend, in response, went on to reveal his best teammates.

EPL legend Giggs' toughest opponent

Giggsy has named an Argentinian legend as the hardest he faced during his 2️⃣3️⃣-year United career 💪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2020

The Welshman revealed his toughest opponent to be none other than former Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti. This came as a surprise to fans of the EPL, considering that he left out the likes of John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, Branislav Ivanovic, Tony Adams, Sol Cambell, Jamie Carragher, etc. He was very effusive in his praise towards the now Inter vice-president.

“The hardest player I played against was [Javier] Zanetti from Inter Milan. He ran all day and he used to be a midfielder so he was comfortable on the ball, he could defend, he was tough and he actually broke my nose in the quarter-finals against them. He had everything as a defender.”

The duo faced off in the quarter-finals of the 1999 Champions League season. The EPL legend was pivotal in Manchester United eliminating Inter that season and going on to complete a historic Treble.

Giggs reveals his best EPL teammates.

Our iconic former no.11 also named a fellow Class of '92 graduate as the best he ever played with at #MUFC🤝 https://t.co/FqkXCcDP9Z pic.twitter.com/gYuJ00lchl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2020

The 46-year-old acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo's talent and determination before going on to say that Class of 92' graduate, Paul Scholes, was his best teammate. The ex-Manchester United manager was in awe of the Englishman's technical quality.

“The best player is Cristiano [Ronaldo]. But, obviously he was only with us for a short space of time, when he was brilliant, and then went on to do just as well as he did at United elsewhere.”

He continued,

“But Scholesy [Paul Scholes] is the best player I played with at United. You’ve all seen him. In training, he was ridiculous, you couldn’t get near him. His brain was quicker than everyone else, his range of passing and he was nasty!”

The Welsh legend also remarked,

“If someone had taken the mickey out of him it was logged in the brain. Whether it be that training session or a week later or even six months later, he’d get you back! You’d think you’d got him in training and then he’d just pop the ball off and give the little feign, he was just brilliant in training.”

Ryan Giggs' career in the EPL

Ryan Giggs, initially trained at cross-city rivals Manchester City, when he shifted to Manchester United at the age of 14. The EPL legend played his career predominantly at left-wing, with his later career seeing him being shifted to central midfield. He has the second-most appearances in the EPL with 632 appearances, behind Gareth Barry.

The Welshman won 13 Premier Leagues, 4 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues among countless other honours.. He has the most EPL assists on 162. He's also scored 109 EPL goals. He has never been sent off in an EPL game. He's currently the manage of Wales and is set to help them compete at the UEFA Euros next year.