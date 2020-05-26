Gerrard is one of the candidates to replace Klopp at Liverpool

Jamie Redknapp tipped former teammate and EPL great Steven Gerrard to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, should the German leave anytime in the future.

The former Liverpool midfielder was very effusive in his praise for the Reds icon.

EPL great tipped for Liverpool manager job by Redknapp

The former England midfielder has hung up his boots in 2016 and has since gone into management, managing Rangers in the Scottish Premier League. Redknapp says that he wasn't sure whether Gerrard would go into EPL management at first.

"I wasn't sure if Stevie would go into management.”

Jamie Redknapp while fulfilling his television duties on Sky Sports

Redknapp went on to explain how Gerrard was similar to his cousin Frank Lampard in not just his EPL career but also in his pathway to management.

"It's a bit like Frank Lampard. They've both had great careers, won everything, and I could see them just doing punditry, take the easy option. But they haven't, they've gone it at the sharp end."

He also went on to praise Gerrard's work in Scotland.

"Stevie is in Scotland and doing well. Yet, it's not easy because Celtic are so strong. But Stevie has got it, you can see that. I think a few years at Rangers, and as long as he doesn't make too many mistakes, it's only a question of time before he manages Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp decides to go."

Gerrard's career in the EPL

Gerrard while managing Rangers in the Europa League

Steven Gerrard enjoyed a 17-year career in the EPL. He was, however, unable to win an EPL title in his time with Liverpool. He won two FA Cups, a Champions League and a Europa League during his career with his boyhood team.

Gerrard made his senior debut for Liverpool in the EPL in 1998. He became Liverpool captain in 2003. He has been EPL runners-up on three occasions with his most recent failure to win being in the 13/14 season. That would turn out to be his final opportunity to win the EPL.

Gerrard made 504 appearances in the EPL. He scored 120 EPL goals and registered 92 EPL assists. The boyhood Liverpool fan also captained England at two World Cups in 2010 and 2014. Though his goals and assists tally does not set the world alight, he's managed to score vital goals for Liverpool in the EPL.

His legacy, however, was tainted by his slip against Chelsea when Liverpool were on brink of winning it in the 13/14 season. He's currently managing Rangers in the Scottish Premier League.

EPL back to training

EPL clubs are currently on their second week of training following the announcement by the Premier League last week. In this week's round of testing, 2 EPL players were found to be COVID-19 positive. Aaron Ramsdale of Bournemouth has been confirmed to be one of the two cases.

The EPL has been implementing step one of the Project Restart initiative of the English government. This step involves training in small groups. The EPL will be hoping there are few COVID-19 cases in the EPL so that they can restart the season.

The EPL has faced opposition by players such as Troy Deeney, N'Golo Kante, who have not returned to training as they are scared of the spread of the disease to BAME (Black Asian Minority Ethnicities) people.