EPL 2016/17: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley, Player Ratings

Liverpool eked out a precious win over Burnley courtesy of goals from Wijnaldum and Can.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Opinion 13 Mar 2017, 08:15 IST

Can scored the winner for Liverpool

After having lost to Burnley on the road, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool looked to seek avenge as they welcomed The Clarets to Anfield. However, their worst fears came true in the 7th minute as Ashley Barnes gave his side the lead. Liverpool found time and space hard to operate in and it was only in the 46th minute that they found their equaliser, via a Georginio Wijnaldum goal.

The Reds looked the better side in the second half and it was an unlikely goal from Emre Can in the 61st minute that helped Liverpool take the lead in the game for the first time and the game ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

Here are the player ratings from the game.

Liverpool

Simon Mignolet – 7/10

The Belgian shot-stopper could do very little to keep Ashley Barnes from scoring his side’s opener as his defence let the cross find its way to him. However, he looked solid, making aerial interceptions and commanded his box.

Nathaniel Clyne – 6/10

Liverpool’s most consistent defender had yet another non-extravagant, yet effective evening, as he constantly troubled the Burnley backline with his runs down the right-hand side, while ensuring he added to the numbers in defence. He could have done better with his final delivery which has become one of the few negatives of his game thus far.

Ragnar Klavan – 6/10

The Estonian captain had a scrappy evening as he constantly tussled with the likes of Barnes and Gray throughout the game. He was calm and composed with the ball at his feet and often looked to play it out from the back.

Joel Matip – 7/10

Matip could be deemed responsible for Burnley’s opening goal as he did not even make an effort to cut out the cross that found Barnes for Burnley’s opener. However, the Cameroonian was thereafter solid in the air, and while his side’s defence looked threatened on numerous occasions, he was able to snuff out the danger.

James Milner – 6/10

The Englishman added yet another assist to his name as it was his cross that found Wijnaldum for Liverpool’s opener. He constantly probed the Burnley defence with his deliveries and looked the liveliest of the wide players. Defensively, he remained untested for large durations of the game.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 7/10

Wijnaldum has brought back the goals from midfield like he did at Newcastle. The Dutch midfielder scored his side’s equaliser and looked threatening with the ball at his feet as he often attempted to put in one behind the Burnley defence.

Wijnaldum levelled the scores in the first half

Emre Can – 6/10

Can had yet another scrappy evening as he was kept busy by the Burnley midfield and attack. He constantly flew into tackles and played a crucial role in breaking up the opposition’s play. He capped off his evening with a brilliant goal that rifled into the bottom corner from quite a distance.

Adam Lallana – 6/10

Lallana twisted and turned his way through the game. While he did win some fouls in critical areas on the pitch, the end product was largely missing as he failed to create any real opportunity during his time on the pitch.

Sadio Mane – 7/10

The Senegalese superstar used his pace to create goal scoring opportunities for his teammates. However, he was well watched throughout the game and could do very little once he got into advantageous positions on the pitch. Despite being guilty of missing a goal scoring opportunity late in the game, Mane remained Liverpool’s major attacking threat.

Philippe Coutinho – 6/10

It was a quiet evening for the Brazilian as he found it hard to create time and space for himself. He was hauled off in the second half for Ben Woodburn as Klopp looked to infuse more life into his side.

Divock Origi – 6/10

Origi might not have a lot to show for in the evening but he was vital to Liverpool’s attack as his industriousness and athleticism kept the Burnley defence busy through the evening. He had a couple of half-chances which he failed to convert and he generally lacked the quality to find a way into the Burnley box.

Substitutes

Ben Woodburn – 6/10

Brought on for Coutinho in the second half, Woodburn added some much-needed pace to the side’s attack and played some good balls cutting in from the left-hand side of the pitch.

Lucas Leiva – 6/10

Lucas replaced Origi late in the game as Klopp looked to close out the result and the Brazilian did his fair share to keep the Burnley attack at bay.

Burnley

Keane impressed yet again at the heart of the Burnley defence

Tom Heaton – 6/10

Heaton did not have a great deal to do through the evening as his defence kept the Liverpool attack at bay. There was very little he could have done to keep both of Liverpool’s goals from going in.

Matthew Lowton – 7/10

It was Lowton who whipped in a beautiful cross in the 7th minute from the right-hand side of the pitch to find Barnes for the goal. However, he missed a chance late in the game which would have brought his side on level terms.

Michael Keane – 7/10

The youngster showcased aerial superiority through the game and was up for physical battles that came his way. His performances continue to catch the eye and given the wonderful season he is having, it would be tough for Burnley to hold on to him for a long while.

Ben Mee – 7/10

Keane’s partner in defence was not afraid to go into tackles and often put his body on the line for the cause of his team. He also added to his side’s aerial dominance in and around the box and was vital to keeping the Liverpool attack in check.

Stephen Ward – 6/10

Ward put in another all-round performance as he was keen to get forward while ensuring that he did his fair share of dirty work at the rear end of the pitch. His delivery remains a constant threat to the opposition and he will remain critical to Burnley’s season.

George Boyd – 6/10

Boyd initially had a lot to do offensively as his side looked the more threatening of the two. However, as the game processed, he was largely restricted to defensive duties, which he performed to great effect. Athletic as ever, he did not allow the Liverpool midfield to settle into their rhythm through the game.

Joey Barton – 6/10

Barton might not be the quickest of footballers in the league, however, his intelligence as a footballer was on display yet again as his positional sense was immaculate. He made it very hard for the Liverpool midfield to operate in.

Barton’s played an anchoring role in midfield

Jeff Hendrick – 6/10

Hendrick complimented Barton’s abilities with an athletic and effective performance. He did not offer much offensively as he was largely restricted to defensive duties during the game.

Scott Arfield – 6/10

Arfield was effective in his performance as he constantly kept a check on the likes of Mane and Clyne.

Ashley Barnes – 7/10

Barnes made a good run to the far post to put his side ahead in the seventh minute, and in general, had a good game as he played the perfect foil to Andre Gray. Barnes constantly probed the Liverpool defence, and with some luck, he could have helped his side to a better result.

Andre Gray – 6/10

One of the quickest players in the league, Gray used his pace to great effect to get in behind the Liverpool defence in the first half. However, he failed to link up effectively with Barnes and that might have eventually cost his side the game.

Substitutes

Robbie Brady – 5/10

Brady was brought into the game to provide some much-needed quality from the wing. However, he failed to deliver during the 17 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Sam Vokes – 6/10

The striker was brought on in the 80th minute, but the threat of Vokes was handled well by Matip.

Daniel Agyei – NA

Agyei came on for the final few minutes of the match.