EPL manager Solskjaer believes 'it's time for Manchester United to start getting results'

EPL legend Solskjaer believes that United are in the right direction and that they are building a team for the future.

Solskjaer has been ruthless in his chopping and changing of the squad, having sanctioned departures of over ten players since he was appointed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager of EPL club Manchester United, believes it's time for his side to win more games and get more results. The Red Devils, currently fifth on the EPL table, have had a mixed bag of a season so far. Although they began the season poorly, United picked up the pace with a nine-game unbeaten run before the lockdown.

Solskjaer is the fourth full-time manager they've had since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. The Norwegian, however, appears the most focused on overseeing a clear and purposeful rebuild at the club.

He has been ruthless in cutting off ties with players he doesn't deem to be a part of the Red Devils' future. £75m-man Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini, Alexis Sánchez, and several others were let go by the EPL club in his first summer in charge.

'We have the Man United DNA,' claims EPL legend Solskjaer

Solskjaer believes United are moving in the right direction

Speaking on the rebuild at Old Trafford, Solskjaer commented;

"Yes, we’ve been building a young, exciting, positive team at this club because that’s what our fans want to see. As coaches, we want to see that too. The staff here have the Man United DNA in us as well as the players – and this team is looking more and more like a United team."

The former EPL legend warned his side that it's time to start producing the results on the pitch. He continued to explain, saying;

"Now, though, it’s the time to start getting results. We can talk about potential all day long – we need to get results as well."

Solskjaer, however, noted that the signs so far have been encouraging as he is set to complete his first full season in charge of the Red Devils. The 47-year-old firmly believes in the potential he feels this group of players has and is excited for what the future holds for the EPL giants.

The six-time EPL winner continued;

"I feel very encouraged by the signs of the team and now when you have everyone more or less fit coming to work and to training every day you can see the potential of this group. We have seen some of it in training. Now it’s up to everyone to get it going on the real competitive stage."

Bruno Fernandes has proved to be an astute acquisition from Solskjaer

Solskjaer has approved the signing of five players as head coach of the EPL club so far. All of them have been received positively by the Old Trafford faithful, albeit with varying levels of success. He is confident that the recruitment strategy will help United in the long-term. The Norwegian added;

"It’s exciting and I feel very privileged to coach all these players. They’ve been great and the club too – we have proven that with the signings we have made. And it shows we are thinking long term as well."

The EPL legend is convinced that the side he's attempting to build is based not only on star players firing the club to glory, but an entire squad willing to contribute to the cause. He believes that the rebuild considers every single squad member, saying;

"That’s for the fans to be excited about but I’m thinking about the whole group not just three players. A team is more than eleven and definitely more than three so we are going to have to rotate and give players a chance to get into the team and the team’s chemistry."

The Red Devils will resume their EPL campaign with an away game against José Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on June 19. They would hope to reduce the three-point gap between themselves and Chelsea in the hope of playing UEFA Champions League football next season.