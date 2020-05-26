EPL and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford rewarded for humanitarian work during COVID-19 pandemic

Marcus Rashford was recognised by the High Sheriff for his charitable work

EPL star Marcus Rashford has been recognised for his contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by the High Sheriff's office of Greater Manchester. The Manchester United forward has been working with FareShare, one of the United Kingdom's largest charities, to provide assistance to children during the crisis.

Wouldn’t normally share these types of things but this certificate is not just for me, it belongs to you all. Each and every one of you that has contributed the few £s you can, you’ve all made a huge difference (1) pic.twitter.com/tyTg3hOKze — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 25, 2020

EPL star and England international was grateful for the honour and posted messages on social media thanking fans and supporters for contributing to his charitable work and raising funds to help children across the country receive essential supplies.

EPL's star forward raises funds to alleviate hunger during the crisis

Rashford is known to regularly help those around him

Rashford raised funds for an astounding 2.8 million children over the past few weeks and his association with FareShare allowed several parents and children to gain access to better food and healthcare.

The EPL star was recognised by Greater Manchester's authorities for his excellent humanitarian work and took to social media to bring to light the real extent of the crisis and the difficulties faced by both parents and children across the United Kingdom.

"Wouldn’t normally share these types of things but this certificate is not just for me, it belongs to you all. Each and every one of you that has contributed the few pounds you can, you’ve all made a huge difference."

"2.8 million children a week are receiving meals they otherwise wouldn’t have during this lockdown because of YOUR help. I couldn’t have done any of this without the help of you all and FareShare."

The Manchester United and EPL forward received a Special Recognition award for his efforts and dedicated the award to all his contributors and well-wishers.

"To be recognised by my city is a great feeling. From being young I knew that if I ever got in a position that I could help I would and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved so far. Thank you all, you’re all superstars."

"And we won’t stop until children and their parents no longer have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. I appreciate you all, thank you to the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester."

Marcus Rashford and his international teammates Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy have been associated with numerous charitable organisation in the past. The EPL stars regularly do their bit for the community and contribute heavily to several noble causes.

The Lions & Roses Charity Event was several EPL superstars

Rashford and many of his fellow EPL teammates and rivals had also attended the Lions and Roses charity event organised by the England Footballers Federation in 2016.

Manchester United and several other EPL clubs returned to training last week following the announcement of Project Restart. The Red Devils are currently in the fifth place in the EPL table and are 3 points behind Chelsea. Manchester United has recently experienced an upsurge in form owing to the club's acquisition of Bruno Fernandes.

Rashford will be looking forward to linking up with the Portuguese midfielder as Manchester United look to launch a new assault on the Champions League spots in the EPL table.

While Rashford is known to breathe fire on the pitch, his charitable gestures and genuine concern for the well-being of his neighbours off the pitch is a testament to his incredible character and integrity.