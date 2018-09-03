Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League Rumours: Man United superstar demands a massive £350k contract

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
1.82K   //    03 Sep 2018, 19:40 IST

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
David De Gea with Paul Pogba and Lingard

What's the news?

According to the English outlet, Express, Manchester United shot stopper David De Gea is seeking a massive pay rise.

The Spanish goalkeeper has a contract with the Red Devils until the summer of 2019. Manchester United would not want their star player to leave for free next year and they would try anything to keep their star keeper with the club.

De Gea has been on Real Madrid's radar over the years, but now, since the Los Blancos have signed Thibaut Courtois, it looks highly unlikely that they would make a move for De Gea.

De Gea moved to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for a fee just short of £19m. Since then, he has been one of the best goalkeepers of the world along with Manuel Neuer.

In case you didn't know...

De Gea is current third highest paid player in the United squad only behind Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez. The Sun claimed that the goalkeeper wants pay parity with Pogba and Sanchez.

The Spaniard was offered a new contract three months ago while being precautious of Real Madrid who might come calling again. Though, the contract wasn't signed neither the goalkeeper made a move out of the club.

Real Madrid were very close to sign De Gea in 2015 following the departure of Iker Casillas. It was believed that Real Madrid would finally get their player until when the infamous 'typewriter saga' happened. The transfer was about to happen in the dying minutes of the transfer window but the paper work couldn't be completed as a result, De Gea remained with Manchester.

The heart of the matter

De Gea's current deal will expire in 2019 and then De Gea would be able to move on a free deal. The Red Devils would never let go of the Spaniard as he has become one of their most vital players.

A new contract is likely to soon be in place for the signature of current best goalkeeper in the world. De Gea would try to get a much better deserved contract for his services which would make him the highest earner in United on par with Alexis Sanchez.

If Manchester United agrees to his massive demands, De Gea would be part of the club until 2023 completing over a decade with the English giants. Also, he would earn around 72 million euros over the time period of 5 years.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

Express.uk in a fine source in terms of football news and could be reliable with this report. However, it is obvious that in the coming weeks, the Red Devils would offer a new contract for their star goalkeeper.

De Gea would surely look for a massive pay rise considering the services he has provided to the club over the years.

Video:

What's next?

Considering the services De Gea has provided to the club since joining in 2011, Manchester United would agree the deal and offer De Gea a weekly contract of worth 350,000 per-week contract for his signature.


Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
