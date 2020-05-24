EPL star Dele Alli reveals his only regret 

Dele Alli reveals career regrets

In an interview with OTRO, EPL and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli revealed the only thing he regrets in his career so far.

The English attacking midfielder was involved in a horrid tackle against K.A.A Gent in the 2016-17 Europa League season.

The EPL midfielder threw himself into Gent's Brecht Dejaegere after a passage of play that saw Tottenham lose the ball. Dele Alli received his first red card and was ordered to leave the pitch immediately.

The EPL star revealed that the red card is the only regret he has ever had in his life.

"I don't regret that much in life but this is probably one of my biggest regrets - getting sent off in the Europa League. It was a horrible time for me after the game. It was my first red card in a professional game and it was a horrible tackle as well."

EPL midfielder Alli regretted his tackle and was defended by the Tottenham manager

The EPL star immediately regretted his actions on the pitch was cut a sorry figure after the game. EPL side Tottenham Hotspur were held to a draw at Wembley and the Belgian side emerged victorious on aggregate.

Brecht Dejaegere, the player who was the victim of the EPL midfielder's terrible two-footed lunge, had kind words for his counterpart at the end of the game. The Gent midfielder expressed that he understood that there was an element of misfortune in the situation.

"Dele Alli just said sorry to me and that's nice from him, he's a professional. We're okay, it's football. I saw the images and it could have been much worse. I don't think he meant it because he came to apologize himself."

Mauricio Pochettino defended his star EPL player in the post-match press conference and denied any malicious intent.

Pochettino defended the intentions of his star player

"Dele Alli is very passionate to play football and sometimes this action happens. Now it's time to support him, he is very sad and disappointed in the changing room."

Dele Alli himself was particularly aghast with the situation and left the pitch in dismay after the tackle. The EPL midfielder immediately sympathised with his opponent and claimed that the whole situation was simply a matter of poor timing.

"My first thought was with the guy because I never meant to put in such a reckless tackle. It was just poor timing and I regretted it straight away."

OFFICIAL: UEFA have banned Dele Alli for three games after his red card vs. Gent in the Europa League. pic.twitter.com/4wPH6mW7z8 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 24, 2017

The EPL star was banned for 3 European games following the red card and did not dispute the decision. Alli acknowledged that he deserved the red card and vowed to emerge from the ordeal a transformed player.

"It was definitely a red card, and I think you can see I've learned from that."

Dele Alli has become significantly more composed on the pitch since the incident, both in the EPL and in the European competitions. The midfielder has developed into one of England's finest talents and continues to occupy a virtually irreplaceable role in the Tottenham Hotspur lineup.