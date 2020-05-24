EPL star Greenwood shares throwback image on Instagram

EPL prodigy Mason Greenwood took to Instagram to share an old picture of himself as a little boy supporting Manchester United. The striker is pictured wearing a Red Devils home kit from the legendary 2007/08 season. Additionally, he's also wearing what appears to be a scarf with former United and Liverpool striker Michael Owen's face on it.

There's a second picture to Greenwood's post of him from the 2019/20 season celebrating a goal at Old Trafford. The post was captioned, "Dream big 💭" signifying the journey he's had as a young supporter to a star player for the EPL club.

Greenwood has played an important role in what has been his first season as a regular first-team member. The 18-year-old has displayed maturity and quality that belie his age and has aided the Red Devils' inconsistent attack. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds him in very high regard and has made that evident on several occasions.

During the last international break of 2019, the EPL manager revealed that he is carefully overseeing the youngster's progression into the first-team. The Norwegian remarked during his interview with the club website,

"Mason (Greenwood) is going to have a very good career here. Sometimes it’s not the right time to play him, sometimes he knows why he hasn’t played as much. We’re taking our time with him."

His ability has convinced his manager, a legendary EPL striker himself, and was elated when Greenwood scored a landmark goal for the club. When the EPL giants hosted Everton in December 2019, it was set to be the 4000th consecutive game in which United have an academy player in their matchday squad. On the day, a struggling United side called upon the young striker to bail them out of a losing situation.

Norwegian manager Solskjaer believes Greenwood is destined for a great career

Greenwood came off the bench and earned Manchester United a point with a late equalizer. Although it was a poor display from the team as a collective on the day, the Englishman stepped up with a sublime finish past Jordan Pickford. In the process, he marked the landmark game with a superb goal.

Speaking after that draw, Solskjaer heaped immense praise on the EPL star. In a chat with Sky Sports, the Red Devils manager commented,

“Mason Greenwood is different class in and around the box. You’re not surprised when he scores goals. It’s fitting that it should be an academy player that scores in the 4,000th match and it makes it hard for me to leave him out."

Comparisons to EPL legend Van Persie

Greenwood's technique is said to bear a resemblance to that of Robin van Persie

Greenwood's ability and technique have often drawn comparisons to that of another former Manchester United frontman Robin van Persie. In particular, their ability to cut in on the left foot and attack the near post with a grounded shot or the far post with a curler are said to bear uncanny similarities.

The flying Dutchman himself commented on these comparisons and praised the EPL youngster saying Greenwood tries to 'copy' Van Persie. He said on Instagram,

"I think he will be very good because during every game he tries to copy me. My style, my technique, my left foot, my way of finishing... so, I'm sure he will end up there [like me]."

In his 36 appearances this season across all competitions, Greenwood has amassed 13 goals and four assists. He started five fixtures in the UEFA Europa League and has scored exactly as many and set up a further one. Greenwood will be available for selection upon the EPL's eventual restart.