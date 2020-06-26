EPL star Matteo Guendouzi set for Arsenal exit after Brighton bust-up

EPL youngster Matteo Guendouzi paid for his violent behaviour against Brighton by being axed from Mikel Arteta's squad.

The Frenchman is said to be open to a move away with clubs including Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Atletico interested in his services.

EPL youngster Matteo Guendouzi could reportedly be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium after his recent incident of misconduct. The Frenchman got into several altercations with Brighton & Hove Albion forward Neal Maupay and others during Arsenal's 2-1 EPL loss away from home.

As a reaction to such unacceptable behaviour, he was dropped from the squad altogether by manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal played away to Southampton, and the young Frenchman was nowhere to be seen ahead of their EPL clash.

When Sky Sports enquired regarding the absence of Guendouzi, Arteta revealed that it was a part of 'squad management', and refused to clarify anything further. The Spaniard commented.

"Squad management. Whatever internal issue we have, we deal with it privately. The needs of the team and the football club are always the same - put the best players on the pitch who are 100 per cent focused on winning the game."

Guendouzi open to EPL exit

Guendouzi escaped a fine from the FA for his violent behaviour

French source TF1 claim that there could be more than what meets the eye here, saying that Barcelona, Inter Milan, and other clubs are eyeing Guendouzi. The 21-year-old was purchased for a mere £7m from Lorient, but he could now be on his way out should Arteta continue to oust him from the squad.

Having moved to the EPL just a year ago, it is understood that he is open to a move and starting afresh elsewhere. Other interested clubs mentioned by the report include PSG, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid as well.

L'Equipe specifically credit Atleti with substantial interest in the youngster as they look for midfield reinforcements. The French source also claims that the EPL side will be willing to negotiate an exit of their youngster for a fee of €40m.

Advertisement

Guendouzi grabbing Maupay by the throat.



Jesus Christ.



My club is a shambles. pic.twitter.com/hqIJegGNOH — Pascal🧢 (@ThePascal_) June 20, 2020

This isn't the first time that newly-appointed EPL coach Arteta has had issues with the combative midfielder. Guendouzi was axed from the squad for Arsenal's EPL trip to Newcastle United earlier on in the season. It is believed that this was done by the Spaniard due to concerns over the Frenchman's questionable attitude.

His constant tussles with Brighton players were evidently taken into account by Arteta, and the manager reacted sternly. However, the FA confirmed that Guendouzi would not be charged for his misconduct during the EPL game.

Neal Maupay really went in on Matteo Guendouzi!#BHAARS #MOTD pic.twitter.com/rUOfw909sB — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 20, 2020

During the match, Maupay was charging at Bernd Leno in the hope of winning a long ball but ended up colliding with the German. Leno was unfortunately stretchered off the pitch after an awkward landing due to a push from Maupay.

Reacting to the incident, later on, Guendouzi was pictured choking Brighton's Frenchman. He also reportedly jeered the home side for not earning as much as his teammates do at Arsenal, tastelessly mocking the Seagulls.

Guendouzi in a tussle with Maupay, Ben Dunk, and other Brighton players

It was quite an ironic end to the match as it was Maupay who gave Brighton a win with practically the last kick of the game. After the game, the EPL striker hit out at Guendouzi saying 'some of the Arsenal players need to learn about humility'.