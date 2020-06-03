Bruno Fernandes has taken the EPL by storm since joining in January

EPL midfielder Bruno Fernandes has had a fantastic start to life as a Manchester United player. The Portuguese midfielder joined the EPL giants in January for a £55 million fee and has slotted into the side seamlessly.

With 3 goals and 4 assists to his name in his short Red Devils career so far, Fernandes was named EPL Player of the Month for February.

Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League so far:



5 Games

2 Goals

3 Assists pic.twitter.com/NqNeq9bhn1 — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) May 31, 2020

Speaking to former Macedonian international Mario Djurovski on Instagram live, the EPL star touched upon a wide range of topics in a refreshingly honest manner.

When asked if he was close to signing for another club before securing a switch to EPL side Manchester United, Fernandes claimed that Tottenham Hotspur wanted him in the summer of 2019.

Fernandes reveals EPL and Manchester United dream

Bruno Fernandes has rejuvenated Manchester United's EPL season

However, he revealed that he was a Manchester United supporter as a boy and didn't think twice when the EPL giants made a move for him in January.

"Tottenham were close to signing me under Pochettino. Maybe they didn't believe I was not worth the price tag and Sporting didn't want to sell me at the time."

"When I knew Manchester United were interested in me, I just wanted to speak to them because they were my dream team in England."

Advertisement

"In January they came and said we need you, we want you. It was the best chance I had, the best moment and the best club. Everything was right. Everybody wants to watch Manchester United play."

Fernandes has been a breath of fresh air for the Red Devils and has got their faltering hopes of a top-four finish back on track.

"I was scared when i joined Manchester United. Playing in England is the highest point in the career. When I got the call, I started crying happy tears. Its the kind of thing you fight for your whole life."

"My brother was a Barca supporter but I was a Manchester United fan since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. I still have a Manchester United jacket back in Portugal!"

The Portuguese international has been the creative spark the record EPL champions have lacked in recent seasons and looks set to form a fruitful partnership with Paul Pogba.

When quizzed about the Frenchman, Fernandes expressed his excitement about playing alongside him and referred to Pogba as one of the best players in the EPL.

Finally, the EPL superstar opened up on Manchester United legend and national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes: "I think Cristiano [Ronaldo] changed the minds of most players in the world. This training in the gym, training after training — a little bit, this comes because Cristiano did his career like this." #mulive [talent ain't enough] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 1, 2020

The Portuguese talisman is one of the greatest foreign imports in the history of the EPL and Fernandes described him as the best player in the world.

"He sent me a message a few days ago just to ask me the situation in England. He is the best player in the world and most complete player I've ever seen. You need to follow his advice and everything he did. He's a hardworker and I learn a lot from how he works."

Fernandes is expected to play a pivotal role for Manchester United when the EPL resumes and it remains to be seen if he spearheads the Red Devils into the EPL top-four.