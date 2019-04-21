×
EPL Transfer News: Barcelona to hurt Real Madrid with signing of Liverpool superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Madrid target set to sign new deal and more – April 21, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.37K   //    21 Apr 2019, 20:34 IST

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership.

Van der Sar tipped to join United

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been tipped to join the Red Devils as the director of football. Ray Parlour believes that he would be a good addition as he knows the club inside out.

Parlour stated the Dutchman’s addition could also mean that the Red Devils will look at players at Ajax since the youngsters at the Dutch club look up to him.

“Well Van der Sar was mentioned,” Parlour was quoted as saying.

“He knows exactly how Manchester United runs and what sort of players they need. What a job he’s done.

“I’m sure they’ll be looking at a few Ajax players maybe.

“Sometimes, when you bring in people like Van der Sar, who’s got experience, the young players at Ajax might look up to Van der Sar.”

As a result, it would be a huge coup if they could bring the Dutchman to the club, Parlour believes. He also added that the former United shotstopper could be trusted by the club due to his past allegiance with the Red Devils.

Which is why the Old Trafford outfit might want to go in that direction, according to the former Arsenal man.

“That could be a massive plus point if you did get someone like that.

“They know they can trust him, they know what he’s going to say to them about what the club’s all about, and maybe that’s where they go.

“That might be the angle they go for.”

A big summer awaits the Red Devils who are in major need of a renovation in order to challenge for the title next season.

