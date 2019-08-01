EPL Transfer News: Arnaut Danjuma completes Bournemouth move

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 25 // 01 Aug 2019, 17:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arnaut Danjuma has officially signed for Premier League side AFC Bournemouth

What's the story?

AFC Bournemouth have officially completed the signing of 22-year-old winger Arnaut Danjuma from Belgian side Club Brugge.

In case you didn't know...

Danjuma rose through the youth ranks of the prestigious PSV Eindhoven Academy. However, he moved to Eredivisie side Nijmegen in 2016 after failing to make an appearance for the PSV senior team.

The Nigerian-born Dutch international spent two seasons with Nijmegen before moving to Belgian giants Club Brugge. In his only season with the club, the winger made 20 appearances and scored 5 times as he helped his side finish runners-up to KRC Genk in the Belgian League.

Danjuma is the latest to join the Premier League side following the arrivals of Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey, and Philip Billing.

The heart of the matter

Bournemouth have officially announced the signing of the 22-year-old winger. In his first interview with the club, Danjuma said:

Coming to AFC Bournemouth is a really good step up for me. The Premier League is a great place to play football, especially at a club like this.

I'm excited to be here. The last 24 hours have been a bit crazy but I'm delighted to be at the club and I've only heard positive things about it.

I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack and I cannot wait to get started.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake expressed his delight with the new acquisition, stating that Danjuma is an outstanding addition to the squad and that the youngster can play a key role for the team in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

What's next?

Bournemouth will continue their pre-season with games against Lazio and Lyon before commencing their Premier League campaign against newly-promoted side Sheffield United.