Premier League Transfer News: Aston Villa to make their seventh summer signing

Aston Villa is set to complete their seventh signing of the season with 21-year-old Ezri Konsa from Brentford moving to the newly promoted Premier League side.

Aston Villa is back in the Premier League after a gap of three years. The seven-time English Champions confirmed their return back to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-off final match against Derby County.

The Clarets and Blues have been one of the most active clubs in the Premier League this season and had already added six new faces on a permanent deal at the Villa Park. Aston Villa had already broken their transfer record to sign 22-year-old striker Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge.

Ezri Konsa had an impressive debut season for Brentford after joining the Bees from Charlton Athletic.

The 21-year-old former England U-21 international was an ever-present figure in the heart of defence as he made 47 appearances and scored once for the Championship side.

Brentford had signed 28-year-old centre back Pontus Jaansen from Leeds United earlier in the week as a potential replacement for Ezri Konsa.

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa is set to make their seventh permanent signing of the season. The reports state that the Clarets and Blues are reportedly set to sign Konsa after triggering the 21-year old's £12 million release clause.

Dean Smith's side will be adding their second defensive signing after confirming the transfer of Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth earlier in the week.

Aston Villa are closing in on the £12million signing of Brentford centre-back Ezri Konsa, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 10, 2019

Aston Villa will start their pre-season friendlies against Minnesota United on the 17th of July followed by Shrewsbury on the 21st, Walsall on the 24th, Charlton Athletic on the 27th and RB Leipzig on the 3rd of August before the start of the Premier League.