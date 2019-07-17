EPL Transfer News: Brendan Rodgers confirms no bid for Harry Maguire has reached Leicester City's valuation

Harry Maguire could be set for a move away from Leicester City this summer.

What's the story?

Leicester City have yet to accept any bid for Harry Maguire, according to the Foxes' manager Brendan Rodgers. This is because no club has met Leicester's valuation for the defender and the Foxes are not eager to sell him.

In case you didn't know...

Harry Maguire has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League since his move to Leicester from Hull City in 2017. He has performed well at both the club and international level. In need of defensive reinforcements, the 26-year-old has been a long-term target for the Red Devils.

The Englishman's uncertain future at Leicester has induced a barrage of reports linking him with a move away to either Old Trafford or Etihad Stadium. However, recent developments have suggested that Red Devils have pushed themselves slightly ahead in the race for Maguire's signature.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have submitted a £70 million bid to Leicester City for the signature of Harry Maguire. However, the Foxes value Maguire in the region of £80-90 million and thus, the Red Devils' bid was rejected by Leicester.

United are said to be still keen on the defender, but Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that no club has reached the asking price for the 26-year-old.

The manager commented,

"Harry's a top quality player and no-one has come near the valuation to tempt the club to sell."

"The other club interested is a huge club, but he's a really good guy. I've been in this position a number of times and it's never easy but he's taken part in everything and hasn't showed anything other than sheer professionalism.

"You've seen that tonight with the 45 minutes he played."

Brendan Rodgers says "no-one has come near" the asking price for Harry Maguire.



More: https://t.co/Hna78wfaL9 pic.twitter.com/TfhmezvyXB — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 16, 2019

What's next?

After the manager's confirmation, it will be intriguing to see whether United continue their pursuit of Harry Maguire or they shift attention towards other targets.