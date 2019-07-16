EPL Transfer News: Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison joins Sheffield United

Ravel Morrison

What's the story?

Sheffield United have completed the signing of free agent Ravel Morrison on a one-year deal. The midfielder had been training with the Blades previously but is now officially on their books.

In case you didn't know...

Morrison became a free agent after Swedish side Ostersunds opted against renewing the 26-year-old's contract.

The Manchester United academy product has been a journeyman of sorts ever since making his debut for the Red Devils in 2011. The 26-year-old has had stints in West Ham, Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City, Lazio, Atlas and Ostersunds before now joining the Blades.

The heart of the matter

Morrison is Sheffield United's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Luke Freeman, Phil Jagielka and Callum Robinson.

The 26-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Blades, with an option to extend his stay at Bramall Lane by another year.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder spoke highly of the midfielder, saying:

"Ravel is an undoubted talent and we are delighted that we have put together a deal that suits all parties. I've spoken to a number of people about him and it is clear that he has serious ability.

"We are getting a fantastic footballer with a tremendous pedigree and this is a great opportunity for Rav, we believe we can help him get back to the level he wants to be.

He's done extremely well during his time with us and it was great to have him in Portugal. It wasn't about him coming and being on trial because we knew about his abilities.

What's next?

Wilder will be looking to get the most out of Morrison as the Blades looks to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Morrison, on the other hand, will be looking get his career back on track after a few unremarkable seasons.