EPL Transfer News: Former Manchester United player Ravel Morrison on trial with Sheffield United

What's the story?

Former Manchester United star Ravel Morrison has returned to England and is linking up with Premier League newcomers, Sheffield United, on an initial trial period. It will then be decided whether he would join the club on a permanent deal.

In case you didn't know...

The midfielder was once regarded as one of the hottest prospects in English football, playing in an FA Youth Cup winning team alongside the likes of Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba. He even earned praise from Sir Alex Ferguson who rated the young playmaker highly.

However, Morrison has endured a turbulent career. He faced legal action for assault and witness intimidation. Additionally, the player left United without breaking into the first team. Since his departure from the Red Devils, Morrison has played for West Ham United. During his career with the Hammers, he was loaned out to clubs such as Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

In 2015, he left England to ply his trade with Italian side Lazio. He played for Mexican giants Atlas on loan and more recently, Morrison had played for Swedish outfit Östersund.

The heart of the matter

The troubled star has returned to England and will have a point to prove with Sheffield. The Blades' manager Chris Wilder has confirmed Morrison will join the club for their pre-season training.

Furthermore, the manager mentioned to the club's official media channels that Morrison could be a "good fit for the club" and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the newly promoted side. Additionally, they will be able to sign Morrison without paying a transfer deal since the player is now a free agent.

When Morrison departed United, Ferguson stated that whilst Morrison was a gifted player, he needed to "leave Manchester and start a new life for himself". Whilst that didn't quite work out initially, perhaps Morrison's time out of the country will have done him some good. Still only 26 years of age, the Manchester native has the potential to be back in the EPL.

“We will talk and see how it goes. It could be a good fit for both. We’ll see how it goes.”



Chris Wilder on Ravel Morrison who is training with the Blades this morning.



The 26 year old will also join us on our pre-season trip to Portugal 🇵🇹 #SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/JAczQCfuiR — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) July 2, 2019

What's next?

Sheffield will need to pull out all the stops if they are to survive at the top level of English football. Acquiring a player of Morrison's calibre could be the key to success, but it will depend on the midfielder keeping himself out of trouble. Whether he can do that remains to be seen, and Morrison's first task will be impressing Wilder enough to earn a permanent deal.