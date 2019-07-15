EPL Transfer News: Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri wanted by four European clubs

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 50 // 15 Jul 2019, 21:45 IST

Jean Michael Seri in action against AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2018-19

What's the story?

According to Sky Sports, Galatasaray, Napoli, AS Roma and AC Milan have all expressed their interest in signing Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

In case you didn't know...

Seri joined Fulham last year from Nice for a club-record transfer fee of £25 million. Despite boasting a number of world-class players in their ranks, Fulham suffered relegation from the English top flight. Having garnered just 26 points from 38 matches, they ended the 2018-19 Premier League season in 19th spot.

Seri made 32 appearances for the Cottagers and scored one goal which came in their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. He provided three assists over the course of the season, whilst also averaging two key passes per game.

The heart of the matter

Seri's stellar displays in the Fulham midfield last season have garnered the interest of several top European sides, including the likes of Galatasaray, Napoli, AS Roma and AC Milan who are monitoring the Ivory Coast international.

According to Sky Sports, Fulham are likely to receive a bid for their star man in the coming days. The Ivorian also wants to leave the English side as he is keen on playing at a level higher than the English Championship.

Aside from Seri, there are several other players being linked with a move away from Craven Cottage. Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon have reportedly attracted the attention of Tottenham and Aston Villa among other clubs, and could also be poised for exits.

What's next?

Seri is currently on vacation following his exploits with Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations. It remains to be seen whether the London side are willing to offload such a vital cog in their wheel this summer.