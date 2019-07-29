Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire misses Leicester training amid potential move to Man United

Harry Maguire

What is the story?

Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire didn't take part in the club's training session on Monday due to sickness. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still searching for a central defender, with Maguire reportedly edging closer to completing a move to Old Trafford.

In case you did n't know...

Manchester United have been chasing the English centre-back throughout the summer. However, the Red Devils have failed to zero in on a transfer fee with Leicester, with the Foxes asking for £80m.

Speaking to the media, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers claimed that the club is yet to receive a mouth-watering offer for the defender. He also confirmed that the club had received two offers for him but those were rejected due to them falling short of the club's valuation. He said:

“It’s pretty simple really and we are quite relaxed about it. Harry is a top-class player and of course this has attracted interest, with two bids coming in. But they are nowhere near to meeting the valuation of the club. Harry is relaxed about it, we are, he’s been absolutely brilliant. I really have to add, because I have been in this situation a number of times where it can be very, very difficult for players. But he is a special guy. You see him on the pitch, but off the pitch he’s been very professional. The supporters need to know how he has been.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Maguire has told Leicester about his intention to leave the club this summer. Solskjaer has already informed Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that the club needs to pull out all the stops to acquire the signature of the Englishman.

Maguire was absent from Leicester's training session on Monday. However, sickness has been cited as the reason behind his absence.

Thus, it would be interesting to see how this particular transfer saga pans out in the days that remain and if Maguire would indeed don the famous Manchester United jersey come the start of the season.

What is next?

The English transfer window is set to close on the 8th of August, indicating that clubs only have a handful of days left to complete their transfer business.

On the pitch though, Manchester United are gearing up to clash swords with Kristiansund BK on 30th May.