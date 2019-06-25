EPL Transfer News: Liverpool and Manchester United interested in Betis full-back Junior Firpo

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 24 // 25 Jun 2019, 01:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Junior Firpo v Valencia - Copa del Rey Semi Final

What is the story?

Reports from Spanish media outlet Marca have claimed that two Premier League clubs - Liverpool and Manchester United - are seeking the service of Real Betis sensation Junior Firpo and want to sign the left-back in this summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Junior Firpo, 22, spent a scintillating season for Real Betis, scoring three goals and providing four assists throughout the 24 league appearances.

Firpo's blizzarding offensive runs make him an obvious threat for the opponents. A few months ago, there were a few reports where Manchester City were suggested as Firpo's next destination.

However, the deal didn't take place due to Zinchenko's fabulous performances for the Cityzens in the absence of Benjamin Mendy.

The heart of the matter

Last season, although Liverpool won the Champions League title for the sixth time, they failed to grasp the Premier League by a decisive point. To challenge Manchester City for the PL title, Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad.

On the other hand, the situation is totally different for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side needs a major overhaul in this summer transfer market. They have already signed Daniel Janes from Swansea City and are looking to add some defensive and midfield reinforcements.

According to Marca, both Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Junior Firpo from Real Betis this summer. As per the same report, Clubs will have to trigger Firpo's £50 million release clause to sign the Spanish U21 international.

It's expected that Liverpool's Spanish left-back Alberto Moreno will make his move away from the club this summer. On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only one left-back (Luke Shaw) in their squad.

In fact, Ashley Young, who played in both fullback positions for United last term, failed to impress the Norwegian manager. If reports surrounding the clubs are to be believed, the 2019-20 season could be Ashley Young's last campaign at Old Trafford.

What is next?

Liverpool are the favourites to win the race, as Manchester United would like to splash £50 million on a central defensive option rather than on a left-back.