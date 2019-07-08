EPL Transfer News: Marko Arnautovic completes £22.4 million move to Shanghai SIPG

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 77 // 08 Jul 2019, 14:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marko Arnautovic - West Ham United

What's the rumour?

Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic has completed a move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG from West Ham United for a fee believed to be £22.4 million.

In case you didn't know...

Despite being plagued by injury, Arnautovic endured a successful 2018-19 season in West Ham colors. Last season, the 30-year-old netted 10 times and provided four assists in 28 Premier League appearances.

However, his future in the club was always up in the air, with West Ham keen on offloading him in January itself.

A few days ago, Arnautovic's brother and agent, Danijel Arnautovic, took a dig at West Ham for the way the striker was being treated. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Danijel said:

"He's not a cow or a horse which you bring to market. He's a highly talented footballer who is simply being used by West Ham. He's just a number to them."

"West Ham were trying to get rid of Marko right up until the last minute of the January transfer window and they are still trying to sell him right now. To them he's just a commodity.

"West Ham are still speaking to the Chinese club. He is still for sale and it's simply a case of how much money West Ham can get for him."

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Shanghai SIPG have now completed the signing of Arnautovic. The deal is expected to cost the Chinese giants around £22.4 million (€25m).

The 30-year-old Austrian international has completed his medical and agreed personal terms with the Chinese club.

Advertisement

What's next?

The deal is expected to be made official in the coming days. Meanwhile, The Hammers will be determined to sign a replacement for their star striker.

Reports have suggested that they could trigger the £44.85m release clause present in Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez's contract.