EPL Transfer News: Norwich to swoop for Scottish midfielder Aidan Fitzpatrick

Teenage sensation Fitzpatrick impressed in Scotland last season

What's the rumour?

Newly promoted Premier League side Norwich City have had a £350,000 bid accepted for Partick Thistle's teenage midfielder Aidan Fitzpatrick.

In case you didn't know...

18-year-old winger Fitzpatrick scored seven goals in 30 appearances for the Glasgow-based club last term. It's an impressive haul for a youngster, not least one who was playing his first season in senior football, for a club who struggled to avoid relegation.

Norwich are hoping to bolster their squad with some young talent, and a prospect like Fitzpatrick could be exactly what the Canaries are looking for.

The heart of the matter

Fitzpatrick came through Partick Thistle's youth system, making his senior debut for the club in July 2018. He impressed in cup competitions before making his way into the first team. He was slated for great things by teammates after scoring on his competitive debut in the Scottish League Cup.

Norwich have been tracking Fitzpatrick for some time, although Partick have been reluctant to let him leave. However, Norwich's latest offer, said to be around £350,000, is said to be too good to turn down, and Fitzpatrick himself is eager to test himself at a higher level.

What's next?

The young hotshot is heading south for a medical, and assuming there are no problems, the deal should be concluded shortly afterwards.

Whilst Partick will be disappointed to lose such a hot prospect, the money from the transfer will provide them with a significant boost as they look to win promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

If Fitzpatrick does link up with the Canaries, he may have to spend time in the development squad before making the step up to first team level.

Although the youngster has done well so far, it's a big leap from Scottish Championship to Premier League level, and Fitzpatrick may benefit from taking his time to adjust to his new environment.