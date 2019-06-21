×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

EPL Transfer News: Premier League clubs on high alert as Marseille stars become available

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
Rumors
229   //    21 Jun 2019, 21:00 IST

SSC Napoli v Olympique de Marseille - UEFA Champions League
SSC Napoli v Olympique de Marseille - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

According to emerging reports from England, French side Olympique Marseille have been forced to put four of their standout players for sale to comply with Financial Fair Play Rules, with Dimitri Payet, Kevin Strootman, Florian Thauvin, and Morgan Sanson all on the market.

In case you didn't know...

Olympique Marseille had a disappointing 2018-19 season, finishing a dismal 5th in the French Ligue 1, thereby missing out on next season's UEFA Champions League. With UEFA's Financial Fair Play watchdogs officially sanctioning Marseille, Les Phoceens have to make €50 million worth of sales by June 30 to comply with the new mandate.

This, along with the loss of TV revenue due to missing out on the Champions League means that Marseille have to let go of as many as four first-team players. Florian Thauvin is expected to go for a huge sum, courtesy his impressive performances for Marseille over the past year. The 26-year-old has emerged as a pivotal player for both Marseille and the French national team in recent years and contributed 18 goals and 9 assists for Les Olympiens last season across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports reports, Premier League clubs are on high alert since the news about Marseille's fire sale came out, with Arsenal particularly keen on Thauvin and former West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet reportedly linked to Everton, Leeds United and West Brom.

Netherlands international Kevin Strootman can strengthen any side with his experience and class, while 24-year-old French central midfielder Morgan Sanson is an emerging talent, known for his excellent hold-up play in the heart of midfield.

What's next?

With the Financial Fair Play commission's deadline set for June 30, Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas will look to offload these players quickly, making the best possible deals given the short time-frame.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Olympique de Marseille Football Florian Thauvin Dimitri Payet Ligue 1 Teams
Advertisement
6 milestone transfers in football history
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs keen on Japanese right-back
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Nomads of club football
RELATED STORY
7 footballers who returned from career threatening injuries
RELATED STORY
5 signings Barcelona want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
Didier Drogba- A Chelsea legend, National hero and African Icon. 
RELATED STORY
Mario Balotelli goes wild after scoring for Marseille
RELATED STORY
Football Tactics: Marcelo Bielsa's career football formations explained
RELATED STORY
Didier Drogba told mario Balotelli to join Marseille
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us