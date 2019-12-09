Barcelona won't sell Arthuro Vidal in January despite Manchester United interest and more: EPL Transfer news round-up, December 10, 2019

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League…

Mourinho would have sold Martial, claims Neville

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville thinks that former manager Jose Mourinho would have sold French striker Anthony Martial last season but that the Red Devils may have overruled Mourinho’s request.

“Martial, I think, Jose would have probably sold him or swapped him last season,” he said.

“I think the club dug their heels in, probably the start of their dispute of them between them in terms of overruling the manager.

Holloway would love to see Zaha at Chelsea

Former Crystal Palace boss Ian Holloway thinks that Wilfried Zaha would be an excellent signing for the Blues amid rumours linking the Ivorian to the Londoners. He also added Zaha needs to go to a top club, which is why he would love to see him at Chelsea.

“I think he would be fantastic over there [at Chelsea]," Holloway was quoted as saying.

“I don’t want Palace to lose him, but in reality, he is going to have to go. I would love to see him in that sort of team."

Barcelona want to keep Vidal at least until June

Barcelona are keen on keeping their Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal until the summer at the very least, according to a report from Sport. Both Inter and Manchester United have asked about the availability of the player but neither the club nor Ernesto Valverde want to part with the former Juventus star.

The Spaniard sees Vidal as an essential part of the squad since he provides physicality in the middle and could be an important figure in difficult matches, which is why he is going to be kept at least until the summer.