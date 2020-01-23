Tottenham Hotspur in contact for 2 La Liga forwards and more: EPL transfer news roundup January 23, 2020

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Raiola hints at Pogba exit

Mino Raiola, the agent of Paul Pogba, has hinted towards his client leaving the Old Trafford in the summer. The Frenchman has had a disappointing campaign thus far as he has had to spend most of his time on the sidelines.

Amidst all this, he is also being linked with a move out of the club and Raiola put more fuel to the fire, suggesting that United have not been able to keep up with Pogba's ambition, which is why they are going to evaluate everything in the summer.

"But I saw him go back to Manchester United when people did not think he would go back. People tend to forget that. People tend to imagine that Manchester United was the only club that he could have signed for. He chose Manchester United," he said.

"Everybody knows the ambition from both parts is not being met the last years. Let's be honest, let's talk about the elephant in the room. So, we need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of Manchester United and if Manchester United is still in the plans of Paul."

Spurs in for Jose

Tottenham are in advanced talks with Real Sociedad regarding the signing of Willian Jose from the Spanish outfit, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Londoners won't be paying his release clause of €70 million and are currently locked in negotiations regarding a fee.

Levy meets Perez

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy met Florentino Perez to specifically ask about Gareth Bale as he wants to bring him back to Spurs, as per El Chiringuito. Levy was reportedly trying to have a deeper look at the Welshman's situation with the Galacticos right now as he finds himself on the fringes under Zinedine Zidane.