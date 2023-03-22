Equatorial Guinea vs Botswana Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023

Equatorial Guinea host Botswana at the Estadio de Malabo in Malabo on Friday (March 24) in the first of two qualifying games for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations this month.

The National Thunder are second in Group J with three points from two games. They were battered 4-0 by leaders Tunisia in their opener but recovered to beat Libya 2-0 in the next.

Aiming to make back-to-back appearances at the AFCON, the Central African nation has called up 25 players for this month's double header. Manager Juan Micha has also named veteran midfielder Federico Bikoro, who could become the joint highest appearance-maker in the nation's history with 41 caps this week.

Botswana, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the group with just one point, and their ambitions of making a second appearance at the AFCON are slowly fading.

The Zebras lost their opener 1-0 to Libya and then held Tunisia to a goalless stalemate. They must start picking up wins to end their 11-year wait to play in the AFCON finals.

Equatorial Guinea vs Botswana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guinea and Botswana have met just once before, in October 2010 for a friendly, which ended in a 2-0 victory for the Zebras.

Guinea have won just one of their last six games, drawing their last two (0-0 vs Rwanda and 2-2 vs Togo in September 2022 friendlies).

After going six games without a defeat, Botswana have lost their last two matches.

Botswana, along with Lesotho and Liberia, are the only sides who haven't scored in the AFCON qualifiers yet.

Guinea have scored in just two of their last six games.

Excluding the COSAFA Cup games, Botswana have not scored in three games (1-0 vs Libya, 0-0 vs Tunisia and 1-0 vs Angola).

Equatorial Guinea vs Botswana Prediction

Guinea, ranked 51 places above Botswana, have struggled for consistency but boast a decent attacking unit. Botswana can expect a challenge, and their own issues away from home could see them lose here.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 2-1 Botswana

Equatorial Guinea vs Botswana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

