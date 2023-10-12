Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023 

Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso square off in a friendly at the Estadio Nuevo de Malabo on Friday (October 13).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Libya in a 2023 AFCON qualifier last month. Second-half goals from Jose Elo and Husain Taqtaq ensured that the points were shared as Guinea book their spot in the finals as runners-up in Group J of the qualifiers.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in a friendly in September. Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi scored the winner in the 36th minute.

The Stallions will use this game as one of two preparatory friendlies for their return to competitive action next month. They have another friendly lined up against Mauritania next week before facing Guinea Bissau and Ethiopia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea face Namibia and Liberia in Group H of the World Cup qualifiers.

Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed just twice, with Burkina Faso winning one and drawing the other.

This will be their first meeting since January 2015 when the spoils were shared in a goalless stalemate in the group stage of the 2015 AFCON.

Four of Burkina Faso's last five games have been level at the break.

Burkina Faso are on a four-game winless streak.

Guinea are unbeaten in seven games, winning four.

Four of Burkina Faso's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Guinea are in the midst of arguably the best spell in their history. The Nzalang Nacional made it to the AFCON quarterfinal last year.

They have followed it up by qualifying for the tournament for a second straight time, finishing level on points with Tunisia. Burkina Faso also qualified for the AFCON finals but have been out of sorts in the last few months.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Guinea 1-1 Burkina Faso

Equatorial Guinea vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals