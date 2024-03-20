Equatorial Guinea vs Cambodia Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd March 2024

Equatorial Guinea and Cambodia lock horns at the King Abdullah City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday for a friendly match.

The fixture is a part of the 2024 FIFA Series, a new program that organises international friendlies between teams from different confederations.

This will be the first piece of action for Equatorial Guinea since losing out in the round of 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Guinea beat them 1-0 deep in stoppage time as the National Thunder's barnstorming run came to a shuddering halt.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers coming up in June, Equatorial Guinea have a chance to prepare for the same with these friendlies, as the side is set for a double-header this month against Cambodia and Cape Verde.

Head coach Juan Micha has announced a 23-man squad for the FIFA series, including rising star Pedro Oba, who has five goals from 14 matches for his nation. Five uncapped players have been called up for this encounter.

On the other hand, Cambodia are playing for the first time since a 1-0 loss to Pakistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last October. Ranked 173rd in the world, the Kouprey are in the bottom 40 sides in the world, as the South Asian outfit do not have a track record of producing world-class talents.

Equatorial Guinea va Cambodia Head-To-Head

This is the first official meeting between Equatorial Guinea and Cambodia.

Equatorial Guinea have lost just one of their last 14 games, although it was in their most recent outing against Guinea at the 2023 AFCON.

Cambodia have won just one of their last five games: a 4-0 thrashing of Macau.

Cambodia have failed to score in their last two games, both coming against Pakistan in the preliminary round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Equatorial Guinea vs Cambodia Prediction

Equatorial Guinea are not a formidable side but they do possess some quality options in the attack that are capable of hurting Cambodia.

The Kouprey might opt to play deep in this game, but the National Thunder should be able to prevail regardless.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Cambodia

Equatorial Guinea vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Equatorial Guinea to win

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No