Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d'Ivoire prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Equatorial Guinea will face Cote d'Ivoire in Group E's opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday night.

Equatorial Guinea make their return to the continental showdown after a six-year absence. They last featured in the competition back in 2015 when they finished fourth. They lost to DR Congo on penalties after the third-place playoff ended goalless in normal time.

The Nzalang Nacional are making just their third appearance in the competition this time around and will be looking to go a step further than they did last time.

Cote d'Ivoire are one of the strongest sides on the continent and are making their eighth consecutive appearance in the competition this year. They were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the last edition by eventual winners Algeria.

The Elephants are among the favorites in the tournament and will be looking to kickstart their cup run with a win on Wednesday.

Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d'Ivoire Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between the two sides. Equatorial Guinea are winless in both attempts while Cote d'Ivoire have won once. The other meeting between the two teams ended in a draw.

The two sides last met officially in the quarterfinals of the tournament back in 2012. Cote d'Ivoire won the game 3-0 before going on to lose to Zambia in the final.

Equatorial Guinea Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Cote d'Ivoire Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d'Ivoire Team News

Equatorial Guinea

Goalkeepers Mariano Magno and Manuel Sapunga have both been called up to the national team for the first time and will be hoping to make their international debuts on the big stage.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cote d'Ivoire

Eric Bailly came off injured in his last game for Manchester United but is expected to be fit enough to start later this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d'Ivoire Predicted XI

Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jesus Owono; Javier Akapo, Saul Coco, Esteban Obiang, Basilio Ndong; Federico Bikoro, Pablo Ganet; Emilio Nsue, Jose Machin, Josete Miranda; Oscar Siafa

Cote d'Ivoire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sylvain Gbohouo; Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Eric Bailly, Wilfried Kanon; Frank Kessie, Jean-Michael Seri, Ibrahim Sangare; Maxwell Cornet, Nicolas Pepe, Sebastien Haller

Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction

Equatorial Guinea are the lowest-ranked nation in Group E but have made massive strides in recent games. They have avoided defeat in eight of their last 10 games across all competitions and will be looking to replicate that form in the tournament proper.

Cote d'Ivoire have more than a handful of players plying their trade in some of the biggest leagues in Europe. With all of these players in contention for selection, the Elephants should have more than enough to pick up all three points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 1-3 Cote d'Ivoire

Edited by Peter P