Equatorial Guinea vs Gambia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Equatorial Guinea will meet Gambia at the Stade de Marrakech in an international friendly on Friday. The National Thunder will play their first friendly since March 2024, while this will be the first friendly since 2022 for the Scorpions.

Nzalang Nacional are unbeaten in their two games in 2025. After a 2-0 home win over São Tomé and Príncipe in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in March, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia three days later.

The Scorpions are winless in their two games in 2025. They were held to a 3-3 draw by Kenya in March in the World Cup qualifiers. They met Côte d'Ivoire four days later and fell to a 1-0 away loss.

Equatorial Guinea vs Gambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with that meeting taking place in an international friendly in 2011. Nzalang Nacional registered a narrow 1-0 win in that match.

The National Thunder have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last seven games in all competitions.

The Scorpions have won two of their last nine games in all competitions, with one registered on their travels.

Gambia have scored one goal apiece in six of their last eight games in all competitions.

Equatorial Guinea have won three of their last seven games in all competitions. They have scored two goals apiece in three games in that period while keeping three clean sheets.

Nzalang Nacional have drawn two of their last four games in all competitions.

Both teams have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last six games across all competitions.

Equatorial Guinea vs Gambia Prediction

The National Thunder are unbeaten in their two games this year, keeping a clean sheet, and will look to keep that unbeaten streak intact. Notably, they have drawn four of their last six friendlies.

The Scorpions have won three of their last 16 games in all competitions while suffering nine losses. Interestingly, they have drawn their last two friendlies.

Both teams will play for the first time since March, and might be a bit rusty. There is not much at stake for both teams, and considering their current form, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 1-1 Gambia

Equatorial Guinea vs Gambia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

