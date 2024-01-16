Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2024

Equatorial Guinea will face Guinea-Bissau at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on Thursday in another round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

The Elephants kicked off their continental campaign against Nigeria on Sunday afternoon, playing out a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles. They took the lead in the first half via an Iban Salvador strike before their opponents leveled the scores minutes later.

Equatorial Guinea sit second in their group with one point from an obtainable three and will be looking to continue their good performances when they play this week.

Guinea-Bissau were in action a day earlier, facing tournament hosts Ivory Coast in their group opener which they lost 2-0. They found themselves a goal down just four minutes after kickoff before their opponents punished an error from Opa Sangate to double their advantage early after the restart.

The Djurtus sit rock-bottom in Group A with zero points. They remain without a win in the Nations Cup and will be desperate to end that streak this week.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second-ever meeting between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

The two sides faced off for the first time in a friendly clash at the Estádio Municipal de Obidos back in March 2022 which the Djurtus won 3-0.

Guinea-Bissau have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Equatorial Guinea have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 11 games across all competitions.

The National Thunder were ranked 88th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 15 places above their midweek opponents.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction

Equatorial Guinea are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last 11 games across all competitions. They put out a commendable showing against the Super Eagles last time out and will be looking to build on that this week.

Guinea-Bissau, meanwhile, have lost their last two matches and have won just one of their last five games. The Elephants are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Thursday's clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Guinea-Bissau

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Equatorial Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the Elephants' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Guinea-Bissau's last eight competitive matches)