Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2024

Equatorial Guinea will play against Guinea at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Preview

Group A’s surprise package Equatorial Guinea are no longer pushovers. They deserve respect for the resounding statements they made in the group stage. Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire were widely deemed to top the group but the Central Africans proved they were a force to be reckoned with. They held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw and humiliated the hosts 4-0 to come first with seven points.

Nzalang Nacional are expected to stick to their aggressive style of play backed by an unflagging physicality and stamina. That pattern worked against Nigeria, Guinea Bissau and Cote d’Ivoire and could work against Guinea. Equatorial Guinea are also a free-scoring side, boasting the highest number of goals so far – nine.

Guinea booked their place in the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams. They topped the ranking with four points after finishing third in Group C. Guinea opened their campaign with an inspiring 1-1 draw against Cameroon but suffered a 2-0 setback in their follow-up game against title holders Senegal.

Syli National are in search of their first title, with their best record being a runners-up spot in the 1976 edition. They are meeting Equatorial Guinea for the first time, which appears to be a tricky clash. Guinea have displayed a high level of cool-headedness so far thanks to their experience in the competition, which could give them an edge.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Equatorial Guinea are unbeaten in their last 10 matches, recording six wins and four draws.

Equatorial Guinea boast four Afcon participations as opposed to 14 for Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea’s best Afcon record remains a fourth place achieved in the 2015 edition.

Guinea have suffered three defeats in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Equatorial Guinea have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Guinea have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Prediction

Equatorial Guinea striking star Emilio Nsue is currently the tournament’s top scorer with five goals. He appears unstoppable and will be aiming to improve on his tally when they take on Guinea.

Guinea’s defense has come under fire for poor coordination. Coach Kaba Diawara has promised to fix the holes ahead of this meeting.

Equatorial Guinea are favored to come out on top based on individualities.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 2-1 Guinea

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Equatorial Guinea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Equatorial Guinea to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Guinea to score - Yes